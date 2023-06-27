A population of Pakistan has been studied for years for its longevity. Nutrition, as always, is the secret to well-being.

In the early 70’s, National Geographic published a series of articles investigating the lives of the longest-living people around the world. Among the various cases in the countries under consideration was that of tribe of the Hunzaa population living in the Hunza Valleyin northern Pakistan. This tribe has become a fascinating case study over the years.

The Hunza people have been at the center of speculation for many years due to their alleged longevity – grantennistoscana.it

The Hunza Valley is a fertile valley quite isolated from the rest of the world. It is also located at a very high altitude. The region, thanks to its breathtaking scenery and renowned hospitality, was a popular destination for American and European travelers in the 1990s. Since the 2000s, tourism has instead undergone a sharp slowdown.

Today, the Hunza Valley is an idyllic and utopian environment in a sense, and continues to arouse much curiosity for the lifestyle that appears to guarantee a long and healthy life.

How long do the Hunza live?

No one really knows how long the Hunza live. Some rumors speak of aaverage age around 120 years. The doctors didn’t focus too much on the documented maximum age, but on another, truly extraordinary fact.

What is striking about the reports on the Hunza is that the older population is generally much fitter than that of countries like ours, full of vitality and not subject to all the diseases that we know from this part of the world.

While the long-term health of the world‘s population is in decline, the women of Hunza Valley are famous for their beauty and for being fertile even up to 60 years. In reality, the recipe for such a long and healthy life does not seem to be very different from what many dieticians now recommend even in Western countries.

The Hunza diet

The Hunza eat a mainly plant-based diet. The peculiarity, however, is that most fruits and vegetables are eaten raw. Because they are so isolated, the Hunza do not have access to a great deal of fuel to cook their food, nor are there many animals available for consumption, so they grow what they can and harvest the rest.

The Hunzas eat almost exclusively what they produce – grantennistoscana.it

Apricots, cherries, grapes, plums and peaches are the basis of the Hunza diet. They also eat a lot cereals – wheat, barley and millet – e chapatitheir daily bread.

In general, therefore, the diet of the Hunza is free of industrial and processed products. This implies a lower intake of preservatives and added sugars. In addition to this, in the valley of the Hunza comes not very little plasticbecause the packaging of packaged products is very few.

Although the data on the longevity and health of the Hunza are true and encouraging, this story too has been at the center of a partial fake news.

The fake news about the Hunza diet

Years ago, a Facebook meme went viral claiming that the people of Hunza Valley in Pakistan are the only population in the world free from cancer. This remarkable state of health was attributed to the consumption of apricot seeds.

According to the meme, “people of Hunza valley are the only people in the world without cancer because they use and eat apricot seeds, which contain the vitamin B17which kills cancer cells and strengthens the immune system“.

It has been argued for decades that the people of Pakistan’s Hunza Valley live exceptionally long lives and enjoy unusually good health. However, there is no credible evidence that those living in this area are cancer-free. Early reports of his absence in the valley could not be verified due to the lack of medical facilities in the area.

The claim that apricot seeds contain “vitamin B17“, which kills cancer cells and strengthens the immune system, in addition, it is not supported by medical evidence at all. Indeed, excessive consumption of these seeds can cause serious damage.

The benefits of apricots have been at the center of many fake news – grantennistoscana.it

According to National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the United States, the pits of some fruits, including apricots, contain a chemical called amygdalin – also called laetrile when in purified form – which has been marketed as “Vitamin B-17“, but it is not an approved supplement.

The NCI says laetrile gained popularity as an anti-cancer treatment in the 1970s, but showed “reduced anti-cancer activity in animal studies e no anti-cancer activity in human clinical trials“.

So, the real recipe for youth is another: It is a combination of diet, exercise and mental well-being.

Physical, spiritual and social health: the real secret of the Hunza

Nutrition is a fundamental element to ensure the well-being of physical health. More and more scientists, however, highlight the existence of other dimensions of health than physical health.

The spiritual health consists in seek and find meaning and purpose in one’s life. These concepts help us create a feeling of grounding, awareness, and presence. Several studies have identified a connection between a higher sense of purpose and a lower likelihood of having a stroke.

The way people of the Hunza community live long, happy and healthy lives can be largely attributed to their emotional well-being and inner peace that they experience.

Social health is about making meaningful connections, forming fulfilling relationships, and supporting each other. Researches have shown that loneliness and isolation they can be the same harmful for a person’s health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

The relationship with others and with oneself is important for a long and happy life – grantennistoscana.it

The mental health it goes far beyond mere personal happiness: it’s about the ability to adapt, process emotions, and apply logic to situations. Studies conducted by Yale University have shown that chronic stress and anxiety can shorten a person’s lifetherefore it is important to keep them under control to preserve your health over time.

A research conducted by World Economic Forum reveals that while we are living longer globally, we spend a considerable proportion of these years in ill health. Chronic diseases are on the rise, and conditions such as arthritis, dementia, diabetes and obesity can seriously affect our quality of life, although they are not necessarily fatal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

