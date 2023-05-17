Home » In this way we can contribute to our own healing
Health

In this way we can contribute to our own healing

by admin
In this way we can contribute to our own healing


You strengthen your own health by learning to deal better with stress, to actively do something for yourself. Yoga can be a building block of this.
Bild: Picture Alliance

Individuals can do something themselves to heal. At Witten/Herdecke University, patients therefore also learn about prevention during their treatment. This should relieve the system – and get patients fit faster.

When Christoph Wagner could hardly stand up in the shower in the morning due to pain, only painkillers helped to be able to do his job as a chimney sweep. Plus cortisone, everything against his rheumatism. “I had pain for 25 years, which went as far as suicidal thoughts,” says the 43-year-old from near Cologne.

Since March 2022 he no longer needs cortisone – and is pain-free. He has changed his diet, now consistently allows himself a lunch break without his mobile phone, meditates regularly and at the end of August gave up smoking from one day to the next. The course in Witten/Herdeck inspired him, he says.

See also  Probable formations of Juventus-Naples - Sky Sport

You may also like

Without sports! How to burn calories throughout the...

Developed coating material for plastics that kills superbugs...

Beware of these cockroaches: they are the most...

Ozempic: Who is the weight loss injection suitable...

What lies behind the (uncontrollable) desire to continuously...

On a school trip – despite diabetes /...

from wearable sensors to robots, the most popular...

Goodbye to annual vaccines? new study opens up...

Startup helps in emergencies or illness of children

Dybala yes, Smalling and El Shaarawy almost. But...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy