TRIESTE A new gym will soon open at the Il Giulia shopping center in Trieste: the McFit structure will take place in the spaces of the former Ovs store, where redevelopment works are currently underway.

The 2,000 m2 gym will employ approximately 50 people, both directly and indirectly, (instructors, personal trainers and employees and service personnel).

This is the 45th fitness center in Italy of the German multinational, the second in Trieste, after the John Reed gym opened in the center in recent months.

In addition to the former Ovs, an outdoor space dedicated to the world of outdoor fitness will also be set up. Everything will be completed by a shop aimed at sportsmen