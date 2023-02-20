Home Health In Trieste a new gym opens in the spaces of the former Ovs al Giulia
Health

In Trieste a new gym opens in the spaces of the former Ovs al Giulia

by admin
In Trieste a new gym opens in the spaces of the former Ovs al Giulia


TRIESTE A new gym will soon open at the Il Giulia shopping center in Trieste: the McFit structure will take place in the spaces of the former Ovs store, where redevelopment works are currently underway.

The 2,000 m2 gym will employ approximately 50 people, both directly and indirectly, (instructors, personal trainers and employees and service personnel).

This is the 45th fitness center in Italy of the German multinational, the second in Trieste, after the John Reed gym opened in the center in recent months.

the inauguration

Trieste, so the former bank in Naples has become a new four-story gymnasium

In addition to the former Ovs, an outdoor space dedicated to the world of outdoor fitness will also be set up. Everything will be completed by a shop aimed at sportsmen


See also  Do you always wake up at the same time at night? What it means and what your body wants to tell you

You may also like

Beware of citric acid, it’s bad for your...

“Why doesn’t Meloni say anything?”

Cancer, law on the right to be forgotten....

Tumors, when the disease enters the family: the...

The Loftus Road massacre, a QPR fan’s ‘masterpiece’...

Stabilization process extraordinary competition for area dental hygienist...

Sinisa Mihajlovic among the legends of the Olympic...

what is the disease that struck Bruce Willis?...

“Organic products are better”. How to dispel a...

Food poverty: Arché promotes the new Humus project...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy