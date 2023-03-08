As part of the “Sport and Integration” teaching module, male and female students participated in a training session on the relationship between sport and inclusion and on enhancing the educational role of future motor activity technicians and teachers.

TorinoMarch 7, 2023 – The Seminary “I come from sports”organized in collaboration with theUniversity of Turin – SUISM Service Centerwas the occasion to introduce the didactic module “Sport and Integration” of the teachings respectively of Psychology, Master’s Degree Course in Motor Education and Adapted Activity Sciences LM67, and Psychopedagogy, Master’s Degree Course in Advanced Sports Sciences and Techniques LM68, and reserved for male and female students of these courses graduation.

Through the meeting – organized by professors Emanuela Rabaglietti, Cristina Mosso and Maria Caire and moderated by the former swimmer Cristina Chiuso – which took place in the presence of representatives of theUniversity of Turinof the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies e you Sports and Health – male and female students were able to learn about the topics that will be addressed during the course, thus starting a process of reflection that will concern the role of sport as a vehicle for inclusion and social innovation.

In particular, the testimonials of Jose Reynaldo Bencome de Leon, sprinter of the Fiamme Gialle, of Daisy Oyemwenosa Osakuepitcher of the Fiamme Gialle, accompanied by her coach Mary MarelloOf Great Grandfather, pole vaulter of the Battaglio CUS Torino Atletica, present with her coach Luciano Gemello e you Simone Loria, former Serie A footballer and youth football coach, have helped to underline the importance oftrainer as a crucial figure in the management of multi-cultural groups and in enhancement of sport as a meeting ground, dialogue, comparison and contrast to discrimination.

Second Jose Reynaldo Bencome de Leon “Sport is one of the most powerful integration tools we have at our disposal, as it manages to connect people of different origins, languages ​​and ethnic groups through a common passion. There are differences, sometimes they are details, for example as soon as I arrived in Cuneo I found a meter of snow and after two days the school took me skiing! For me it was a trauma, from the thirty degrees of the Caribbean beaches to the snow wearing things unknown to me like skis. I come from a sporting family, my father played baseball, my mother played volleyball, I tried many, even football, and then I got to know athletics, but what made me fall in love with this discipline at first was not the gesture sporty, but the environment, because I immediately felt at home. It takes passion and a lot of willpower to pursue your dreams, but I believe in it and I train every day to try and make them come true. I’ve had three coaches, the first one raised me and never abandoned me, guiding me in my choices trying to bring out my talent and he was like a father to me, but they all gave me something unique and the best of themselves helping me to become a man.”

Per Daisy Oyemwenosa Osakuewho was accompanied by her coach Maria Marello, said: “Sport and Integration are themes that I have always considered connected, due to my personal life and also due to the ethical content of sport. It’s true I wasn’t able to represent Italy until I was 18, but I’m Italian because I was born in Turin and raised here and my mother cooks me lasagne and bagnacauda. I never felt like a foreigner, I discovered I wasn’t Italian by accident, such as when as a kid there was a pass that allowed you to do many things for free and I didn’t have it and I had to pay to do things together with my friends . Perhaps not being able to wear the Maglia Azzurra immediately made me grow with less pressure, it protected me by making me understand that being an athlete was what I really wanted to do and going to the national team thus became my goal. I have traveled a lot to understand the added value of having foreign parents, I am lucky enough to carry different worlds within me and these ingredients are a wealth. I grew up in a strict family environment, which is why I’ve always had respect for the figure of the coach, an adult person who dedicates a lot of time to me. My coach Maria is my beacon, showing me the way; there are times when you don’t feel like doing anything, your morale is down but you always have to have a long-term vision and the coach becomes your guide and it’s thanks to her, to Maria Marello, that I’m where I am today” .

Mary Marellocommented on Daisy’s words as follows: “Training Daisy who is a top level athlete, for a coach involves special needs, there are problems that are faced day by day such as emotional situations. I do workouts that I define – nonsense – because we always have to be adaptable and be able to get things done even in difficult moments and I really enjoy myself with her. Before coaching I was an athlete. If you ask me what has changed in sport in terms of integration, I can tell you that sometimes there are difficulties, but sport integrates and includes. Sometimes there may be phrases said badly, but I believe that – if it happens – it comes more from envy for sporting performance than from real discrimination. What must be our task is to make the whole social context understand that we are all one and the more the concept of not seeing differences expands, the easier it will be to apply the concept of inclusion in the round.”

So she intervened Great Successor, present with his coach Luciano Gemello. Great saw his records not validated because when he obtained them he was not 18 years old and was not an Italian citizen and commented as follows: “I records come by themselves, the important thing is to have fun. I aim for the maximum, I aim for the world record, then if I don’t do it, I enjoy trying. Luckily we managed to change the regulation and I had to redo the record to validate it but now I have it. On 11 March I will play my first race in the Maglia Azzurra; yesterday the kit arrived and I got excited even though I’m so scared of not being able to do my best, but I try not to think about it and enjoy myself. Who is Luciano for me, my coach? At the age of 6 my father passed away and he became my point of reference, he is extroverted and I was very introverted and now also thanks to him I’m unlocking myself, it’s nice to finally have a father”.

Luciano Gemello intervened stating: “When you believe something isn’t right, you have to put your all into changing it. We managed to get the regulation changed even if we had to redo the race and redo the record to get it validated, but it was worth it. Great discovered on this occasion that she is not Italian, she was born here, she went to school here and has always spoken Italian. It’s the first time I train a top level athlete, Great is just starting out but together we’ll have fun trying to achieve good results. Coaching, I tell the students present in the classroom, is what allows you to ground what you have studied, but the stimulus that can never be lacking is passion”.

He also attended the seminar Simone Loria who said: “I was lucky enough to have a career in football, but I remember very well when I was a kid that the most important thing when I played football was passion. In 2013 I opened this school to be able to give the neighborhood that had given me so much as a child, the opportunity for young people and their families to play sports freely, having fun as I did as a child. To teach the little ones you need patience, you have to help them at all technical, behavioral and socialization levels.”

The professor. George Gilliof the University of Turin underlined that “SUISM has well-being as its primary objective and has long since built a path that allows us to live the years in the best state of quality of life. Life has lengthened but from the age of 65 onwards the quality of life often has disabilities. In addition to medicine, everything must be done to prevent organic deterioration and sporting activity is a strong method of prevention. Sport is synonymous with fun and doing it continuously creates our well-being. A cultural debt is denounced on the concept of integration and sporting activity is the simplest formula for integration which, however, must be bilateral and therefore translate into inclusion, to have all citizens with the same qualifications, with the same freedom to demonstrate and to manifest. We need to build a generalized culture that in a transversal way builds subjects who are lovers and promoters of well-being and integration and inclusion also mean growth in our country.”

The meeting is one of 11 seminars which will be carried out in as many Italian universities as part of the didactic module “Sport and Integration” – an intervention promoted as part of the “Sport and integration” project carried out by Sport e Salute SpA and financed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies.

