IN TWO DAYS DONATE 12 CORNEAES TO S. ANNA

Between October 23rd and 24th they are state donate 12 corneecollected from donors at the University Hospital of Ferrara. “It is only thanks to the generosity and sensitivity of citizens and their families – comments Dr. Silvia Bortolazzi (in the picture), Head of the Provincial Donations Coordination Office – that it is possible to achieve these precious health goals”.

This significant result is added to the data for the first ten months of 2023 which exceeded those for the whole of 2022, “and it’s the best partial data ever – continues Dr. Bortolazzi. Since the beginning of the year ad today, in fact, 172 corneas were removed from the Cona hospital.”

Even at the Local Health Authority of Ferrara the data is absolutely positive; after the stop dictated by the pandemic crisis, withdrawal activity resumed which led to the exceeding of the annual regional objectives already in the first half of 2023.

These important results were also possible thanks to new organizational structure of the Provincial Donation Procurement Coordinationstrongly desired by the Strategic Directions, which saw the birth of a Local Hospital Coordination also at the Delta Hospitaladditional to the pre-existing ones in Cona and Cento.

“The commitment of the Managements – states the Head of the Coordination Office – and the contribution of hospital healthcare personnel with specific skills made it possible to follow up on the desire of many citizens to donate. In fact, it is thanks to the consensus of families and donors and, more generally, to the sensitivity of citizens towards the issue of donation after death that this demonstration of solidarity has achieved such important goals. The goal has always been to try to improve the quality of life of all people, mostly young people, who are waiting for a cornea transplant to see again.”

SOME NEWS. Donation of corneas can only take place after the death of a person has been confirmed. From the moment the death was declared, if there is express consent while alive or there is no opposition from the eligible family members, the sampling procedures are started in the presence of clinical suitability. The family members are contacted by the Hospital Procurement Coordination and the sampling is carried out by a multidisciplinary hospital team and, last but not least, the donor is totally preserved in his appearance. The donated corneas are sent to Cornea Bank of Bologna where they are evaluated and selected by specialized personnel and, if suitable, are sent to transplant centers. All people who died in hospital between the ages of 2 and 80, even in the presence of visual problems or who have major pathologies, including oncological ones, can be donors. It is essential to share with your family – or even better to express in life – your desire or not to donate organs and tissues after death. This aspect will be a guarantee that people’s individual choices are respected and will relieve family and relatives from the responsibility of having to decide for them.

Expressing the desire to donate is simple, visit the Donate a Cona website (

