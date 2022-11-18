In the age group between 13 and 18 years in the last two years the incidence of depression and anxiety: the pandemic has heavily impacted the mental health of adolescents and this widespread discomfort risks putting a serious mortgage on the future well-being of children. This is certified by an extensive meta-analysis just published in Jama Pediatrics, which included 29 studies conducted on over 80,000 young people, has in fact shown that today one in four teenagers has clinical symptoms of depression and one in five signs of an anxiety disorder .

“It is a situation which, if not adequately managed, could have negative consequences in the long run: if mental suffering during childhood and adolescence is not treated, it is associated as adults with worse mental health, greater relational difficulties, to an increased risk of not achieving study and career goals. On the occasion of the International Day of the Rights of Children and Adolescents on November 20, it should be remembered that among the fundamental rights of children and young people there is the right to safeguard their well-being”, says Giandomenico Bagatin, vice president of the Order of Psychologists of the Friuli Venezia Giulia, psychotherapist and international teacher of developmental psychotherapy. However, he is also keen to underline good news: children residing in Fvg can take advantage of the “Fvg student psychologist bonus”, a measure implemented thanks to an agreement between the Region, Ardis and the Order of Psychologists Fvg, which allows secondary school students first and second degree students to access a cycle of five psychological sessions at a cost of 25 euros.

The measure has so far proved valuable, with a large number of applications for membership. On the other hand, he goes to intervene on a clear-cut need: “Due to lockdowns and restrictions, life for our kids in recent years has been rather complicated on the relational front, which they have had to manage mainly in virtual and remote mode. Elements such as the habit of interacting face-to-face, at school and in free time, identification and recognition with the peer group have been skipped, at an age in which one typically passes from the family “container” to the group of peers . It is something that, in the age in which the sense of identity develops, cannot be cultivated in the virtual world”. Furthermore, Bagatin points out, the traditional celebrations for the rites of passage have been completely skipped: the party for the eighteenth, for the high school diploma. “Another problem is linked to the exacerbation of uncertainty with respect to the future: not knowing for a long time whether the next day we could have left the house or gone back to school is a prospect that prevents not only long-term projects, but it also makes it difficult to define oneself”. These issues, Bagatin points out, have had a strong impact on adolescents, while children have proved to be more resilient. “The result is that our kids are very good at managing their Instagram account but have difficulty in direct interaction. In terms of psychological well-being, this often turns into apathy, resignation, less emotional involvement. Sometimes even in anger and resentment, because graduating from high school or turning 18 without this step being celebrated in public was perceived, in the face of a disappointed expectation, as an injustice. There are also cases in which the relational difficulty turns into hyper-attention to aesthetics, a real obsession with one’s body which can lead to eating disorders, the use of legal or illegal substances to improve one’s physical prowess and own performance”.

The malaise is obviously greater in young people who already suffered from depression or anxiety disorders before the pandemic. But, if the symptoms are treated in time and not dragged along, the repercussions can be mitigated, even eliminated. “Initiatives such as the Fvg student psychologist bonus are in this sense precious, because an important need is intercepted. However, this should not distract us from the fact that in many contexts the integration of psychologists is still lacking in the national health system: more integrated psychology is needed, because it is evident that there is a need for it”, concludes Bagatin.