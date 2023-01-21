In the coming weeks, until the end of March, the Asufc Prevention department is organizing vaccination sessions at the Ente Fiera vaccination hub in Martignacco. Performance will be guaranteed against tick-borne encephalitis for both adults and children over 5 years of age. It will be possible to access the first to the fourth doses and also the boosters. Furthermore, it will be possible to carry out the decennial recalls for vaccinations against tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough. Only for people aged 18 and over. Residents in the territory of competence of the health authority can request an appointment. You can contact the single call center for Health and Social Care on 0434 223522. For further information and any further information, you can contact the vaccination service of territorial jurisdiction.