In Udine, the donation marathon collects 116.4 liters of blood – Health

(ANSA) – UDINE, JUNE 15 – The 24-hour blood donation marathon, organized by the provincial Afds of Udine, “the first of its kind in Italy”, ended with the collection of 116.4 liters of blood . 220 donors took part, including 125 under 28, who came to the Udine hospital from all 198 sections of the association. The Friulian association made it known today.



The first to donate yesterday was the provincial president Roberto Flora, while the last to do so today was the regional councilor for health Riccardo Riccardi.



Out of 220 donors, 210 were able, above the physiological average; 137 donated whole blood and 73 plasma.



For the success of the enterprise, the AFDS underlined, the availability of the health personnel of the central Friuli University Health Authority was decisive, in particular of the transfusion center of the Udine hospital, which involved 6 doctors, 18 nurses and 3 administrative.



“From Udine a great signal went out to the whole country – commented the president Flora – not only in terms of blood collected, but above all on the cohesion between volunteering and the health system and the results that this can bring”.



“We are talking about a free and anonymous gift that is used to save lives – said Riccardi – and which arises from the vivacity of young people and the great organizational capacity of the Afds.



This result is everyone’s heritage”. “For health care, blood is like electricity – added the director of the department of transfusion medicine Giovanni Barillari, who presided over the department for the entire duration of the marathon – this is an initiative without precedents that has in any case followed all the procedures to guarantee the quality of the blood and its derivatives”. (ANSA).

