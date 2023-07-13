In Veneto, 2 parts of the liver are transplanted into a patient – Healthcare

The first transplant of two portions of liver from living donors on a single patient was performed at the Padua hospital. For the patient, a 52-year-old woman, “three lines of chemotherapy were not enough – explained Professor Umberto Cillo -, which is why we considered a transplant”. Unlike traditional living donations, when 65% of the liver is exported to a single donor, two young nephews of the woman have decided to donate 25% of their liver, allowing for a double transplant to reconstruct the aunt’s organ.

“We are talking about a reality, the Paduan one, unique in its kind on the transplant front – said the president of the Veneto, Luca Zaia -. A unique excellence. I also feel like thanking the Venetians who demonstrate an opposition to organ donation an average of 20%, against 29% at a national level. Donation has become culture”. “I am proud to be able to be here and share these important successes – commented the general manager of the Padua hospital, Giuseppe Dal Ben -. The reality of transplantation is constantly evolving, but we must think that behind a transplant there is a chain of solidarity: donor and recipient with anxieties and worries, and between one and the other a chain of people and structures that bring them together. And then there is our team of professionals, who make these things possible”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

