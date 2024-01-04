in Viterbo over 100 accesses in one day

The Viterbo Area Emergency Rooms Under Pressure

The emergency rooms in the Viterbo area are feeling the strain as cases of influenza and Covid continue to rise. The influx of patients is putting doctors, nurses, and social-health workers to the test as they work tirelessly to care for those in need.

According to data from yesterday’s early afternoon, a challenging picture emerged with 101 admissions to the Belcolle emergency room, of which 33 required hospitalization and 11 were waiting to be examined. In addition, there were two admissions to Acquapendente, 11 to the Andosilla in Civita Castellana (with 4 under observation and one hospitalized), and 11 to the Tarquinia hospital (with one hospitalized).

The majority of patients crowding the wards are elderly people with pre-existing conditions who are now also battling the flu and Covid. Dr. Silvia Aquilani, director of Sisp, the Hygiene and Public Health Service, explained that other viruses such as influenza, parainfluenza, and syncytial (which affects children, causing bronchiolitis) are also circulating more than Covid. These respiratory pathologies are significantly on the rise and are causing a surge in hospitalizations.

In response to the increasing trend, the Viterbo Local Health Authority has approved a “Business Plan for the management of hospitalization flow and overcrowding in the emergency room.” According to the report, in 2022 compared to 2021, emergency room accesses grew by approximately 11%. Over the course of the year, there were 39,176 patient arrivals, marking an increase of 3,919 patients compared to 2021.

With the numbers continuing to rise, it is clear that the situation is only getting worse for the emergency rooms in the Viterbo area. The healthcare system is struggling to keep up with the demand, and the shortage of personnel is exacerbating the challenges. As the pressure mounts, it is evident that urgent action and resources are needed to support the healthcare workers on the front lines.

