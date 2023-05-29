In which cases can you obtain reimbursement of condominium expenses already paid on the basis of the updated 2023 laws

In which cases is it possible to obtain reimbursement of condominium expenses already paid on the basis of the updated 2023 laws? Living in a condominium means following specific rules of common living which are generally provided for by the condominium regulation, as well as by the rules of civilized living. And among the main rules to follow there is certainly the obligation to pay condominium expenses.

Obtain reimbursement of condominium expenses already paid when possible

How the correct calculation takes place for the payment of condominium expenses

According to what is established by the updated laws 2023, there are cases in which it is possible to obtain a refund of the condominium installments paid in excess.

They can, for example, request reimbursement of condominium expenses already paid in the event that, involuntarily, they have been paid twice, for example both as husband and wife with approval of the condominium report without any specification to that effect. If the administrator has become aware of the double payment of condominium expenses, does not return the extra amount paid and still approves the statement, which in reality provides for an undue double payment, then the condominiums who have paid higher condominium expenses can either appeal the report, but it would be a long and expensive procedure, and both take legal action against the administrator to obtain reimbursement of the extra condominium expenses paid and not due.

According to the provisions of the current law, in fact, anyone who makes an undue payment has the right to be reimbursed for the extra amount paid. He also has the right to the fruits and interest from the day of payment, if the recipient was in bad faith, or, if he was in good faith, from the day of the request.

It’s possible obtain reimbursement of condominium expenses already paid in the case of payments in excess of the amount due. The definition of the amounts of condominium expenses to be paid are established by the administrator on the basis of the estimate or the final statement and these are quotas that must be paid by all condominiums. There are no cases of exemption from the payment of condominium expenses for any condominium.

If during the year a condominium were to realize, after having verified accounts, balance sheets, reports, that he had paid higher sums than those actually due for condominium expenses, he has the right to request reimbursement and, by law, also has the right to also have interest from the day of payment, if the person who received the payment was in bad faith, or, if he was in good faith, from the day of the request.

The correct calculation for the division of condominium expenses is based on the thousandths of ownership. In fact, the condominium expenses are divided among all the condominiums in proportion to the value of the respective properties, with reference to the millesimal tables and generally the higher the millesimal of the house, the greater the condominium expenses to be paid.

The millesimal tables for the correct division of condominium expenses they are defined by specialized technicians on the real surfaces of each single real estate unit to be compared to the total surface of the building.

Therefore, the thousandths represent the fundamental criterion for calculating and dividing the condominium expenses but, as required by the laws in force, theCondo fees aren’t just based on the thousandths of the house and they can also be divided either in equal parts among all the condominiums regardless of the thousandths, or on the basis of the use of the common parts of the condominium that the condominiums make of them, but the different calculation of the condominium expenses can only be established by the assembly .

The condominium expenses must always be paid by all the condominiums even if, by law, the condominium expenses may not be paid legitimately if the following cases occur: