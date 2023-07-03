In which situations can precocious puberty be treated with specific treatments? – breaking latest news

by Manuela Gasparri

The test that is considered the gold standard for the diagnosis of precocious puberty is GnRH, a minimally invasive test, substantially free of contraindications, which can be performed in day hospital

My daughter is 7 and a half years old and for a few months we have noticed breast growth. She had hormone tests to evaluate the presence of any precocious puberty and a pediatric endocrinologist prescribed GnRH (gonadotropin-releasing hormone) treatment; other doctors to disagree. How should we proceed? Is it possible to predict when menarche will arrive?

Answer by Manuela Gasparri, pediatric endocrinologist, San Paolo Hospital, Asst Santi Paolo e Carlo, Milan (GO TO THE FORUM)

The diagnosis of central precocious puberty, defined as the activation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axis in females before 8 years of age and in males before 9 years of age, is based on clinical-laboratory-instrumental criteria which must not disregard assessment of the child as a whole, including auxological parameters. Undoubtedly the suspicion must be placed in a girl who presents thelarche (i.e. appearance of breast button) before the age of 8, particularly if associated with signs of hormonal activation, acceleration of growth rate and bone age advancement.

Exams

In addition to the tests that have already been performed (basic hormonal tests, radiography of the carpus to determine the bone age and pelvic ultrasound to evaluate the internal genital organs), the test that is considered the gold standard for the diagnosis of precocious puberty is the GnRH test , which allows to evaluate the response of LH and FSH to the hormonal stimulus. It is a minimally invasive test, substantially free of contraindications, which can be performed in day hospital and constitutes one of the elements for making the diagnosis of precocious puberty. The treatment is especially indicated in the forms of central precocious puberty with rapid progression, i.e. characterized by a rapid transition from one pubertal stage to the next, associated with acceleration of the growth rate and significant advancement of bone age.

Stature

Alongside the objective of reducing the psychological impact of the onset of menarche at an early age, the aim of the therapy is to slow down skeletal maturation and favor the achievement of the definitive height foreseen on the basis of the genetic target. In doubtful cases, a short observation period (3-6 months, depending on the clinical picture) may be useful. On the basis of the available data provided by her alone, it is not possible to establish at what age her child will have menarche: it is important that you contact a pediatric endocrinologist who, on the basis of auxological, clinical, laboratory and instrumental criteria, is able to guide you in the evaluations/interpretations of the case, as in the possible therapeutic choice.

