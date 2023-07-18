Inadequate Access to Minimally Invasive Cardiovascular Procedures in Italy: GISE Report Reveals Disparities

Interventional Cardiology Procedures Inadequate in Italy, According to GISE Report

CREMONA – Despite an increase in the number of interventional cardiology procedures, Italy still faces inadequate access to therapies compared to the country’s needs, according to a report by the Italian Society of Interventional Cardiology (GISE). The report revealed that only slightly more than 4 out of 10 eligible Italians had access to the percutaneous transcatheter implantation of the aortic valve prosthesis (TAVI) in 2022, and only 2 out of 10 benefited from the percutaneous mitral valve repair procedure.

In addition, access to minimally invasive intervention procedures for stroke prevention was also found to be poor. Only 2% of potentially eligible Italians received the percutaneous closure of the left auricle procedure. The report also highlighted the limited access to treatment options for patients who cannot take oral anticoagulants as an alternative, with only 1/3 of eligible patients benefitting from percutaneous patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure surgery. Furthermore, only 1% of patients had access to percutaneous treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE), a minimally invasive procedure used to remove blood clots.

“These data reveal the exclusion of over 155 thousand patients from minimally invasive procedures,” stated the GISE report. The report was presented at the GISE Think Heart congress in Rome, attended by Health Minister Horace Schillaci and AGENAS, the Italian National Agency for Regional Health Services.

Health Minister Orazio Schillaci acknowledged the importance of the GISE report, stating that it provides essential data to improve healthcare planning and assistance. He emphasized the need for institutional synergy to address existing healthcare inequalities and ensure equal access to healthcare for all citizens. Minister Schillaci noted the role of scientific and technological innovations in achieving this goal and expressed appreciation for the contribution of GISE in this regard.

The report also compared Italy’s progress in interventional cardiology with international standards, highlighting the inadequate penetration of scientific and technological innovations in the field. GISE President John Esposito noted the need for a concrete action plan to guarantee access to standard treatments throughout the country. The report focuses on four main areas of cardiovascular interventional care: transcatheter treatment of aortic valve stenosis, percutaneous mitral valve repair, prevention of stroke through percutaneous closure of the left atrial fibrillation, and optimization of coronary revascularization.

GISE aims to be a strategic ally for the development of interventional cardiology. Collaboration with AGENAS is also crucial, with both organizations working towards improving information flows, introducing advanced solutions for cardiovascular diseases, developing outcome and process indicators, and evaluating the impact of interventional procedures on patient outcomes.

Esposito highlighted the urgent challenges facing the healthcare system, including resource planning, addressing personnel shortages, and handling the increased care burden post-pandemic. He emphasized the importance of detecting and addressing organizational and outcome indicators for effective planning and overcoming these challenges.

AGENAS, in collaboration with GISE, plays a vital role in evaluating healthcare processes and outcomes. The agency’s National Program for the evaluation of health care processes and outcomes (PNE) serves as a reference for healthcare professionals in the National Health Service. Domenico Mantoan, Director General of AGENAS, emphasized the importance of collaboration with the scientific community and the ongoing partnership with GISE to analyze healthcare performance and improve coding guidelines.

The GISE report sheds light on the need for improved access to interventional cardiology procedures in Italy. It calls for concerted efforts from the government, healthcare institutions, and professionals to address these gaps and ensure equal access to life-saving treatments for all Italians.