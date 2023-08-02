Inadequate Conditions and Lack of Dignity: The Crisis in Gallarate Hospital’s Emergency Department

Elderly Patients Left in Critical Condition for 72 Hours at Gallarate Hospital’s Emergency Department

GALLARATE – Concerns have been raised about the treatment of elderly patients at the Emergency Department of Gallarate hospital, as they are being left in the corridors for up to 72 hours before being given proper care. In some desperate cases, patients are even left to die without their dignity being maintained. The complaint has been brought forward by the advisory group of the Democratic Party, shedding light on the state of healthcare in Lombardy.

The Democratic Party has expressed outrage at the situation, stating that elderly patients should not be left to die on stretchers in a corner of the emergency room. They highlight that many patients are waiting for an assigned bed, some in critical conditions. The party argues that the right to health is not being guaranteed in Gallarate, and the dedication of healthcare personnel cannot compensate for the poor management of the hospital and the Lombardy Region’s failure to address the pressing issues.

The opposition city councilors also support this sentiment, emphasizing that the blame does not lie with the healthcare staff. They acknowledge the overcrowded conditions of the Emergency Department, with patients waiting on stretchers for long periods of time. They argue that the organizational difficulties are a result of inadequate management that has failed to find solutions to guarantee acceptable levels of service.

It is evident that the promises made for a new hospital in Gallarate remain uncertain and are in an undefined future. What is needed is immediate intervention from the hospital management and the Lombardy Region to restore and improve the healthcare facilities. People in Gallarate and the surrounding area are in urgent need of adequate care and, more importantly, the preservation of their dignity.

The current situation is increasingly intolerable, and the certainty of treatments is reduced to mere luck. The healthcare personnel are working tirelessly under difficult circumstances, but without proper support from management and the region, the situation will not improve in the medium term.

It is crucial for the authorities to take immediate action and address the issues faced at the Gallarate hospital’s Emergency Department. The well-being and dignity of patients should be the top priority, and solutions must be implemented urgently to ensure the provision of high-quality healthcare in the region.

