The widespread perception that it is the elderly who crowd the EDs unjustifiably collapses. Only in 10% of cases there are appropriate accesses among young adults, against 40% of the elderly. Geriatricians: “We need more beds dedicated to the elderly and to strengthen geriatric services in hospitals. The decrease over the years in the supply of services as the number of elderly people increases is paradoxical. We need to reverse the trend”

Overcrowding in the emergency room is perhaps the quintessential problem of Italian healthcare. In addition to being the cause of inconvenience and complaints from users, it is recognized by scientific societies as an important factor in increasing clinical risk and complications. From a new Italian study, conducted by geriatricians of Italian Society of Geriatrics, Hospital and Territory (Sigot) and of the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics (Sigg), unique in the size of the sample examined, significant data emerges which contradict the cliché according to which access to the ED of the elderly is more inappropriate than that of the young.

The accesses of the elderly to the emergency room are four times more appropriate than for young people, going from 10.7% of the 40-44 age group to 36.8% and 44.2% in the more advanced age groups. An increase in the appropriateness that is also found in hospitalizations, more justified in the elderly.

Study data and analyses. Lo study was published in the scientific journal Geriatrics & Gerontology International and is based on Emur (Emergency and Urgency Information System) data from the Ministry of Health and examines the 20,400,071 accesses to the PS of 2015, corresponding to 335 admissions for every thousand inhabitants. The reference year is exemplary, explains a note, and the data remain current, also by virtue of the high number of patients considered and the extension to the whole national territory.

The appropriateness (validated yellow or red code) of ED visits progressively increases with age: it is 6.3% in the 5-9 year age group, 10.7% in the 40-44 year group, 36 8% in the 85-89 age group and reaches up to 44.2% in the 95-99 age group. The study also demonstrates that the appropriateness of subsequent hospitalization in the most serious cases also increases with age, ie the percentage of subjects who are hospitalized only in the presence of truly serious pathologies, marked in the ED by a yellow or red code, rises. The study also shows that inappropriate hospitalizations, following the assignment of a white or green code in the ED, are much more frequent among young adults than among the elderly.

Accesses to emergency rooms grow with age, but are more justified among the elderly than among the young. The study shows that the phenomenon of overcrowding in emergency services is closely linked to the aging of the population. “Access to emergency services grows progressively with age: out of a thousand inhabitants over the age of 90, there are 500 accesses a year, while they decrease to around 200-250 in the lower age groups – underlines Prof. Filippo Luca Fimognari, co-author of the study and director of Geriatrics and of the Medical Department of the Cosenza Hospital – Furthermore, the study denies the widespread perception according to which inappropriate accesses to the emergency room are above all by elderly people: only in 10% of cases are appropriate hospitalizations recorded among young adults, four times less than the elderly. In other words, accesses increase with age, but the appropriateness of accesses also increases proportionally. A fact also corroborated by the fact that in the elderly the visit to the Ps is often followed by hospitalization and not a return home “.

And also the appropriateness of hospitalization is more frequent in the elderly than in the young, as also demonstrated by the subsequent diagnoses of discharge from the wards: the study demonstrated, for example, that acute respiratory failure is the most frequent diagnosis of discharge in subjects aged ≥ 75 years in Italy. “Sometimes it is believed that the entry of the elderly is inappropriate, as they suffer from chronic pathologies – continues Fimognari – but precisely chronicity and frailty make the elderly clinically unstable, more vulnerable, and therefore more at risk of acute and serious clinical pictures, often with atypical presentation, requiring time-dependent interventions that can only be implemented in equipped hospitals. In conclusion, we can state that one of the main causes of overcrowding in the ED is the increase in the absolute number of elderly people in Italy (every year there are about 150,000 more over 65s than the previous year), which is associated with a constant reduction number of hospital beds, which should instead be increased”.

“This study is unique in that it concerns the entire Italian territory, it is based on data collected with a validated and standardized method, it provides for the tracking of patients from access to the Emergency Department until discharge from any subsequent hospitalization – highlights Prof. Raffaele Antonelli Incalzi co-author of the study and Full Professor of Internal Medicine, Campus Biomedico University, Rome – This distinguishes it from other studies on the subject and allows it to provide a comprehensive picture of the impact that age has in determining the need for hospital care. Not only does it disprove commonplaces such as the prevailing inappropriateness of hospitalization in the geriatric age, but it shows us how a series of exacerbated chronic pathologies, such as heart failure and COPD, are the basis of numerous hospitalizations. This reiterates the need to promote a strong home care system capable of optimizing the therapy of these conditions and, thus, preventing the exacerbations at the base of the accesses in the emergency room. On a clinical level, the finding of frequent atypical presentations of diseases in the geriatric age attests to the peculiarity of the geriatric patient. Even in childhood, many pathologies present themselves differently than in adulthood, but the specificity of the pediatric patient and the discipline that takes care of them, Pediatrics, is universally shared. The same does not apply to the geriatric patient and geriatrics. The data presented in this study are a strong support for understanding the specificity and raison d’être of Geriatrics”.

The proposals: increase hospital beds for the elderly, strengthen hospitals. the geriatric consultant in Ps – “It is the first time that such an analysis has been carried out in Italy, with such a large number – underline Prof. Lorenzo Palleschi, President Elect Sigot, Director of Geriatrics and of the Internal Medicine Department of the S. Giovanni-Addolorata Hospital in Rome, and the Prof. Andrea Ungar, President Sigg and Full Professor of Geriatrics, University of Florence – the survey shows that strengthening territorial assistance, a fundamental objective for the NHS, cannot be the only tool for solving the problem of overcrowding in the PS. This phenomenon, on the other hand, is linked to the aging of the population, which often is not healthy ageing, rather it is accompanied by various concomitant comorbidities”.

We must therefore equip ourselves with multiple synergistic actions, they continue: “First of all hospitals need to be strengthened by increasing the number of beds dedicated to this vulnerable segment of the population, increasing the number of complex geriatric operating units and reversing a trend which, paradoxically, has seen a reduction in these number of beds in recent years while the number of elderly people is growing. Furthermore, given the growth in the average age of the hospital population, the offer of geriatric services within hospitals should be increased: Orthogeriatrics, Delirium Room, Oncogeriatrics. Finally, the Geriatric consultant should be included in the ED, regardless of the possible presence of a complex operating unit of Geriatrics in the relative hospital site”.

February 27, 2023

