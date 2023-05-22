INAUGURATED A NEW SPACE IN THE THALASSEMIA DAY HOSPITAL OF THE CONA HOSPITAL

A large room, specially built in an area adjacent to the Thalassemia Day Hospital (DHT) of the Cona Hospital, to give relief and greater hospitality to patients and carers who go to the facility for therapy.

That was the intent of the Mrs. Marisa Franceschini (in Orlandi) when, a few years ago, he made contact with Valentino Orlandi, President of the Association “ALT – Association against Thalassemia – Rino Vullo of Ferrara”deciding to donate – upon his death – a large sum of money in favor of the business of the Este association in memory of his son Fabrizio.

Mrs. Marisa’s wish came true with the construction of the new hall a few months ago. With the help of the Municipality of Ferrara, which has allocated 20 thousand euros for the work, the structure will allow patients who are in therapy and transfusion every day to have a relaxation room, reading, work, TV and games (for the little ones). It will also improve expectations for caregivers and allow for small association meetings and clinical-patient comparisons.

The inauguration of the room, owned by the University Hospital of Ferrara, took place on Saturday 20 May 2023, at 10.30, at the DHT in Cona. A real party with many patients, including children, operators and professionals, volunteers, local authorities and institutions.

“It all started about 5 years ago – highlights Orlandi, President of ALT – with a phone call from Mrs. Franceschini who mentioned her admiration for the many activities carried out by our Association. Even if we didn’t know the lady directly, she knew us as her son Fabrizio was a patient followed by prof. Ortolani – first – and then by prof. I want. During this first call you confirmed your willingness to donate all of your possessions to the Association, in memory of your son who sadly passed away many years earlier. We then met the future donor in a facility where she was hospitalized and, a few months later, we were contacted by a notary to fulfill Mrs. Marisa’s will. It was ALT’s Board of Directors who decided to invest the donation in expanding the already excellent premises and spaces of the DHT in Cona”.

“The synergy – continues Orlandi – over time there have been many. Let’s start from the top of S. Anna di Today and then: dr. Carradori, Dr. Bardasi, Dr. Monica Calamai and their staff (architect Sani and engineer Bertasi above all), the regional councilor Zappaterra who also gave a personal stimulus, and the Region itself which activated the national network of people affected by thalassemia and promoted the birth of the similar national network, the Municipality of Ferrara (thanks to the work of the Mayor and Councilor Coletti) and the notary Mistri, up to our clinicians and nurses”.

L’councilor Cristina Colettiwho cut the ribbon and unveiled the commemorative plaque, highlighted the unity of purpose that led to this result: “In turn, I thank all those who, starting from a chat in my office, made this result and therefore today’s moment possible. In the following months, all together we worked to make the project operational through a special protocol and all the subsequent necessary formal documents. It is proof that when we all move together and collaborate, between Institutions, Health Trusts, Volunteers, private citizens of good will, we can do a lot. Let’s continue like this in the name of collaboration and respect“.

The Dr. Giuliana Fabbri, health sub-commissioner of the University Hospital particularly emphasized the importance of projects like this, “for the reception and humanization of health care places. And this important aspect can be achieved above all if, as in this case, there is a close and effective collaboration with the Voluntary Service, the Institutions and the living and pulsating part of citizenship“.

Il director of the North Central District of the Ausl Dr. Marco Sandriin addition to retracing the history of the Center, highlighted “the importance of close collaboration between the two Ferrara health authorities, Ausl and the University Hospital, which together will be able to provide increasingly qualified support and services to the entire population“.

So many interventions and touching testimonies: the director of the Center Dr. Longo on clinical activity, theSani architect and theingegner Bertasi on the works, theAvis and other associationsil notary Alessandro Mistri and many patients and family members. The premises were finally blessed by the Hospital chaplainwhich in turn highlighted the beautiful collaboration that led to the result.

THE CONFERENCE. This was followed by a conference to present the book dedicated to the 50-year history of thalassemia in Ferrara and to deepen clinical and research aspects of this pathology.

They will be there prof.ssa Bruna Zani (Professor of Psychology at the University of Bologna), il prof. Gabriel Prati (University of Bologna) and the Dr. Maria Rita Gamberini (previous Director of the DHT of the Cona hospital) to report on the new volume in which the epidemiological study – started by prof. Masera (pediatric haematologist of Milan) – born many years ago to understand if thalassemia patients had greater resilience characteristics than their peers without pathology. Study then repeated in 2010 and 2021, giving life to this book.

After the presentation of the volume, in the afternoon, there will be a round table made up of clinical specialists, patients and associations, in which topics such as innovative and gene therapies, complications, drugs, pathways, diagnostics, psychology and many other topics.