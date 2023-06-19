Home » Inaugurated in Casarile the new Aqueduct with Fitness Park, the flagship of the Municipality!
Inaugurated in Casarile the new Aqueduct with Fitness Park, the flagship of the Municipality!

Inaugurated in Casarile the new Aqueduct with Fitness Park, the flagship of the Municipality!

The new Casarile aqueduct will soon be inaugurated with a fitness park inside. Built on a green area with little traffic, it will be the flagship of the Municipality. Work is in an advanced stage and preparations are underway for the inauguration of the open-air wellness facility built entirely by the municipal administration. “We wanted to enhance a little-frequented green area, with non-invasive equipment that fits well into the surrounding environment – explains the mayor of Casarile, Silvana Cantoro -. It will be usable both to spend an afternoon outdoors and to face a intense training session. An area suitable for everyone, parents and children, to carry out activities together. This place can become a real point of reference and aggregation for citizens. So we want to offer our fellow citizens a fitness experience fun and healthy that can be carried out in the open air, in close contact with nature and that can strengthen social and generational ties”. The entire project, followed and elaborated by the municipal administration in synergy with the technical office and the territory commission, was financed by Cap Holding as part of the construction of the aqueduct which will make Casarile independent for drinking water. Mas.Sag.

