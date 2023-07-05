Inauguration of New Calisthenics Park in Voltri: A Milestone in Urban Regeneration

New Calisthenics Park Opens in Voltri, Genoa

Voltri, a small town in Genoa, is welcoming a new addition to its community – a brand new calisthenics park. Situated in Piazza Caduti Partigiani Voltresi, near the Roberto Bruzzone promenade, the park is set to be inaugurated on Friday 7th July at 5 pm.

This exciting fitness area was made possible thanks to the generous donation from MiMe Sportfriendly, a well-known sports organization in the area. The park’s construction was funded using the proceeds from last year’s beach volleyball tournament, which was organized in memory of Michele Meardi, a devoted sports enthusiast who tragically passed away at the age of 31 in a motorcycle accident on the Turchino state road. The San Carlo di Voltri pharmacy has also shown support for this incredible initiative.

What sets this calisthenics park apart is its integration of modern technology. Through the use of a dedicated app, visitors will be able to easily navigate and use the park’s equipment. By simply scanning a QR code, they will have access to a personal trainer who will guide them through the exercises and demonstrate correct execution. This innovative approach ensures that individuals of all fitness levels can make the most out of their workout routine and achieve their fitness goals.

The development of the MiMe Sportfriendly calisthenics park is part of a larger urban regeneration project implemented by the Municipality of Genoa and the Ponente Municipality. This initiative aims to revitalize and improve the western Genoa area, offering residents and visitors a variety of recreational and fitness options.

The grand opening of the calisthenics park is highly anticipated, as it promises to provide a much-needed recreational space for the Voltri community. With its state-of-the-art equipment and easy accessibility through the app, this park will surely become a favorite spot for fitness enthusiasts and those looking to live a healthier lifestyle.

Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to attend the inauguration on Friday, July 7th, and experience this exciting new addition to their community firsthand. The calisthenics park is bound to become a hub of activity and a testament to the dedication and passion for sports in Voltri.

