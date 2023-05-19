Inauguration of Show Care, the first non-profit gym in Padua

From today is the time to do, from dream to reality. In Via Pinelli 4 in Padua, the Paduan non-profit Show Care gym is finally starting, the first space in the city entirely dedicated to the training of people suffering from oncological diseases and chronic non-communicable diseases for which regular physical exercise is recommended.

The project – conceived by the founders of , Giorgio Leo and Vito Stolfi – was announced in the autumn of 2020 at a press conference at Palazzo Moroni, receiving, for the start, important financial support from the former Inter goalkeeper and the National Francesco Toldo who in turn had made the Municipality of Padua promise, through the Councilor for Sport Diego Bonavina, a commitment to collaborate for the successful completion of the initiative.

Despite many logistical and organizational difficulties, the promises were followed by deeds and after a series of fundraisers carried out by the Show Club in this three-year period and an enormous amount of work, it is now possible to inaugurate the gymnasium in the heart of spring in Padua: « We are proud and satisfied to officially open Show Care to the public. After some adjustments under construction that took us longer than expected, we can finally take action. It will be a person-friendly, welcoming, efficient, intimate space, ideal for those who want to exercise in a monitored, attentive manner followed by professionals from the world of medical fitness” explained Giorgio Leo and Vito Stolfi.

Structure

Located on the first floor of the building, the gym will extend over 200 square meters and will have 2 large rooms equipped with 12 Life Fitness branded machines: 2 upright bikes 2 treadmills 2 multifunction benches, a lower back, a leg extension, a squat machine , a row, a shoulder press, a chest press and state-of-the-art Show Cloud software to monitor live the data of each trained person: heart rate, training pace, session duration and much more.

In addition to the engine room, there will also be a space dedicated to the free body, as well as services and changing rooms available to guests. Show Care will be able to simultaneously accommodate 6/8 people who will be divided into mini-groups, scrupulously supervised, exercise after exercise, by the professional personal trainers made available by Show Club.

Initially the center will be open once or twice a week, with the hope of the founders to extend the opening days and hours as soon as possible: «After the announcement of the opening, last July, we received many requests. For this reason we have created a special waiting list, with many people ready to leave”, explained Vito Stolfi.

The objectives

The goal of Show Care, since its foundation, has been only one: to provide the city of Padua with an innovative structure capable of helping people undergoing oncological follow-up (for example, who have finished radio or chemotherapy) to recover physically through a personalized sporting activity, regular and absolutely calibrated to one’s status. The same goes for all those people who have a chronic non-communicable disease – from diabetes to heart disease for example – in whose care physical exercise has been scientifically proven to make a difference. An activity that also has an impact on the psychological aspect and that studies and research show to be an excellent partner-trained in the fight against relapses.

As confirmation of the support given to the project, the inauguration was attended by Francesco Toldo (in video conference), the councilor Diego Bonavina, the municipal councilor Carlo Pasqualetto and the president of CONI Veneto Dino Ponchio.

Also present at the inauguration were Dr. Fabio Schiavon, Chief Commissioner, and the vice president of AIL – Padua, Mirco Faggion. With a long and heartfelt letter, the president of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia wanted to express his personal applause for the project, wishing the entire Show Care team a good start to the works.

The sample

The ex goalkeeper of the Italian national team Francesco Toldo was very enthusiastic, the first to believe in this project: «To promise, to do and to keep. In my career and in my life I have always tried to match dreams and beautiful words with reality. This inauguration is the result of knowledge, vision, professionalism, love for the city of Padua and a bond with its territory. Much more than simple altruism, but a real desire to share knowledge for those who need it most. We hope that the rest of the country will also take an example from this project, because this is the essence of doing business for the social purpose”.

The common

Satisfaction and appreciation also from the city administration which has made the building where the service will take place available to the project: «In the year in which Padua is the European city of sport, this opening makes us particularly proud and happy. I thank the creators of Show Care very much for what happened today», commented the councilor for sport, Diego Bonavina. «And then a special thanks also to Francesco Toldo, who immediately supported this initiative with conviction and passion. Giving the city of Padua a space accessible to those in need, completely free of charge, I think is something to be proud of. We institutions have the task of continuing to support and promote sport as a tool for health and social integration. Physical exercise belongs to everyone and for everyone, even more so for those who are more fragile and need to do it in total safety”.

«A unique space, which will help many people. An example of what it means to collaborate efficiently between the public and private sectors, for a fundamental and superior good such as people’s health. Relationships, once again, made the difference. As I have already said in the past, this initiative represents another node in the network that allowed the city to become the capital of volunteering a few years ago and today the European Capital of Sport. Thanks to Mayor Giordani, Councilor Bonavina and all the Paduans who worked hard to make this day come true», commented Carlo Pasqualetto, City Councilor in charge of innovation.

The world of Venetian sport

«Technique and action. As a sports technician, as the maximum representative of CONI Veneto and as a person who has dedicated his life to field work, seeing sports projects that grow and are implemented with patience, attention and attention to detail, makes you understand how much potential sport has in life of people», underlines the president of CONI Veneto Dino Ponchio. «It’s always the actions, the gestures – technical or otherwise – that make the difference in people. For those who will do sport and exercise within Show Care, I am convinced it is the beginning of a new way of understanding physical activity: ‘compete’ with yourself beyond the result, but to improve, day after day, physically humanly and sportingly”.

A project that wants to teach

The departure of the gym in Padua confirms the sensitivity to the topic and the great commitment to the community that has always distinguished their company, Giorgio Leo and Vito Stolfi at the end of 2020 gave life to a non-profit association, called precisely Show Care through the which they intend to promote and make the community aware of the more conscious and monitored practice of physical exercise closely linked to the concept of personal health.

“While prevention is a hot topic, physical activity and its connection to health is often ignored, if not overlooked by the media,” explains Giorgio Leo. «Bettering regular and controlled exercise is the first step towards self-care and self-love. While on the one hand the opening of the Padua center aims to assist those who are already dealing with complicated pathologies, on the other it intends to introduce non-profit initiatives in the area to promote awareness and sensitivity towards the issue, which significantly affects on the economic and social aspects of the whole country. Our main objective is to confront the younger generations, because they have the potential to revolutionize the entire community by adopting a more active and healthy lifestyle, becoming its advocates».

Again Show4Health, The Show of Health

Physical exercise, source and tool for healthy living. Sedentary lifestyle, bad habit and risk for the entire community. These will still be the themes that will be addressed during the second edition of “Show4Health – The Show of Health“, on Saturday 29 September in the Auditorium of the H Farm Campus in Roncade in the province of Treviso starting at 10.00.

After last year’s success, with many speakers who followed one another on stage such as the creator of Eataly Oscar Farinetti, the former footballer Francesco Toldo, the Full Professor of Philosophy of Science Matteo Motterlini, the founder of H-Farm Riccardo Donadon , the Corriere della Sera journalist Eliana Liotta, the Pro-Rector with responsibility for Sport of the University of Padua Antonio Paoli and the author of “Escape from Libra” Dr. and psychologist Emanuel Mian, here is the second edition of the event that focuses on physical exercise education for old and new generations.

The event was organized and promoted by the non-profit association Show Care, committed to promoting and raising awareness in the community on the more conscious practice of physical activity and its connections with the issue of health.

For donations to the Show Care Association IBAN: IT73U0859062440000900031376







