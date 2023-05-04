Inauguration of the health village of Race For The Cure – Lifestyles

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 04 MAY – The Race For The Cure health village, the largest event in the world for the fight against breast cancer, has been inaugurated at the Circus Maximus in Rome.



To cut the ribbon, together with the institutional representatives, from Alessandro Onorato, Councilor for Major Events, Sport, Tourism and Fashion of Rome Capital to Marco Elefanti, General Director of the Gemelli Irccs Polyclinic Foundation, were Professor Riccardo Masetti, founder of Komen Italia and the Professor Daniela Terribile, president of the Association.



The opening of the Health Village has officially started four days of sport, healthy eating, wellness and entertainment which will end with the famous race. Every day, from 10 to 20, it will be possible to participate free of charge in sports, fitness, healthy eating, psychological well-being, entertainment and conferences on health and prevention in the 25,000 m2 that Komen Italia has set up at the Circus Maximus.



“I thank all those who contribute to this important social event that Komen Italia has been organizing for 24 years to make a contribution to the fight against breast cancer – Masetti underlined – we are already working on the twenty-fifth edition next year”.



The central element will be the Health Village, active from 10 to 18, where diagnostic tests and specialist consultancy will be offered free of charge in collaboration with the Fondazione Policlinico Gemelli Irccs. In addition to a meeting area for the ‘Women in pink’, the ‘Emotional Room’ will also be present this year, revisited and expanded, an immersive installation in which visitors, suspended between heaven and earth in a dreamlike atmosphere, relive the emotions of the launch of the 5000 pink balloons that concluded the Race for so many years. Space will also be reserved for activities dedicated to the youngest, from kindergarten and primary school children to first and second grade secondary school children. (HANDLE).

