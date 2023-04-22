Inauguration of the new fitness area at Parco Catene

The new fitness area created in Parco Catene in Marghera was inaugurated today. The work is part of the project which saw the opening of a first outdoor gym in the “Albanese” park in Mestre. Today’s ribbon-cutting follows that of the new equipped sports area open to the public in recent weeks at Parco Ca’ Bianca on the Venice Lido and anticipates that of Sant’Elena. The new structure in Marghera is equipped with professional equipment with anti-trauma flooring installed and made available to citizens. In particular, that of Catene has been equipped with a calisthenics castle that will allow several people to train at the same time.

«It is important that urban parks are increasingly at the service of citizens and safe – comments the mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro – these investments promote sports practice, starting with the youngest. A praise to the many sports associations that are active in many different sports for the daily commitment. Given the success, we plan to develop these fitness areas also in other green areas, in all those places that need to be kept clean and safe». Catene’s fitness space is financed, as in the other cases, entirely with React EU funds for a total investment of over 100 thousand euros, with the aim of promoting safe outdoor sport. The equipment and routes are dedicated to different needs, with particular attention to fragile subjects, such as the elderly and the handicapped.