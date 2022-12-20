Ribbon cutting for the new multidisciplinary intensive care units of the Cittadella hospital: the ceremony took place today 19 December. This is the first case of new intensive care carried out in Veneto with recourse to the framework agreements of the Commissioner’s Structure.

The project

The project, which had already been previously prepared and approved, had an important acceleration thanks to the use of the tools made available, allowing Ulss 6 to adhere to the framework agreements made available by the Commissioner’s Structure and therefore to make construction site ready immediately the work, with a procedural economy estimated at 12 months. The new multidisciplinary intensive care units, very modern and equipped with the most modern humanisation and comfort devices for both patients and healthcare personnel, are the result of an important investment of 5,565,000 euros which saw the partial recourse to the funding provided and guaranteed by the Extraordinary Commissioner through specific disbursements of 3,611,000 euros, to which must be added the contribution of the Cassa di Risparmio di Padova e Rovigo Foundation of 900,000 euros and 250,000 euros from company budget funds. Further investments concerned the purchase of equipment and appliances, allocated by Rome for approximately 800,000 euros.

Fortuna

«Each inauguration brings with it a load of energy and enthusiasm, it is an arrow launched towards the future for the avant-garde it represents in structural terms and for the possibility of offering therapeutic performances that are increasingly in step with the times. I thank all the generous donors who have allowed the work to be carried out, as well as the multidisciplinary team – said the General Manager, Paolo Fortuna – made up of technicians and clinicians who designed the new intensive care unit which has 6 beds in a single room and 2 in a double room, 2 of which equipped with an infectious filter, in order to allow the hospitalization of patients with highly infectious pathologies. In particular, the department has been structured to allow different degrees of receptivity to infectious agents: according to needs, it is possible to convert the pressures of use of the premises up to the complete conversion of the entire department. It is also possible to use the filtered hospitalizations in overpressure with respect to the adjacent rooms to protect the health of immunosuppressed patients or in negative pressure to contain any contaminants or viruses inside the hospitalization. Canister filters have also been installed in recovery in order to return filtered and contaminant-free air to the external environment in analogy to what happens in class Bl3 laboratories»

The environments

Particular attention has been paid to the humanisation of the environments: in addition to the rooms dedicated to conversations with relatives, wall decorations have been created in the common areas and hospitalizations to make the visual impact more pleasant. Great care was taken in the study of lighting: light to improve patient recovery, the result of a careful lighting study based on specific requests from the medical staff who will work in the department. «Biodynamic lighting – continued the Director General – is a type of lighting that supports the circadian rhythm and psychological health through a combination of artificial light sources, implemented by home automation systems including an astronomical clock, which allows you to change intensity and tone of ambient light by reproducing the circadian rhythm for the benefit of patients and staff. Essentially, circadian lighting is all about providing the appropriate light intensity and spectrum at different times of the day: in the morning the light will be soft and warm, in the midday it will be cold and bright, in the evening it will again take on warm colors. The movement of the beds is automated through computerized regulation and, in a logic of integration between hospitals, part of the instrumentation at the service of the patient can be transported together with him if transfers are necessary: ​​in short, this new multidisciplinary intensive care unit is a fine example of widespread intensive»

Outpatient clinics

A surgical outpatient clinic has also been created with leaded walls for radioprotection. This clinic will be used for invasive procedures with radiological guidance of the Antalgic Therapy Service, pertaining to the Anesthesia and Resuscitation Unit. The intervention is completed with the new Cardiological Intensive Care Unit (NICU), an intensive and sub-intensive care hospital department specialized in the clinical-assistance management of patients suffering from coronary syndrome or particularly serious cardiological pathologies that directly endanger them. the life. «The Utic has 6 beds – explained Fortuna – which have: continuous 12-lead electrocardiographic monitoring and computerized monitoring of vital parameters which are also displayed on a central monitor, as well as on the one present in the individual rooms; noninvasive and invasive hemodynamic monitoring, noninvasive ventilation, and renal replacement therapy. The structure is equipped with two echocardiographs, one of which is equipped with a transesophageal probe. Once the cardiological acuity has been resolved, the patients are directed to the Semi-intensive care beds, then to a rehabilitation path establishing the indication for follow-up at our specialist divisional clinics right from the discharge and thus guaranteeing a “protected discharge” of the patient” .

Utic

The Utic is structured for the assistance and treatment of patients suffering from acute cardiological pathologies who require continuous monitoring of vital parameters, haemodynamics, cardiac rhythm and ventilatory support. Furthermore, the Utic of Cittadella is the reference hub center of the territory that belongs to Camposampiero within the regional network for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction (Stemi), having a hemodynamic service active 24 hours a day for the execution of primary angioplasty, which is the treatment of choice for this time-dependent cardiac disease. The presence of the Utic with the interventional cardiology rooms (haemodynamics and electrophysiology/electrostimulation) guarantees the optimization of the management times of acute patients.

lancer

“Investments in healthcare are investments in progress. We learned during the Covid emergency how important it is not to be caught unprepared. The creation of these new intensive care places goes in the direction of a Veneto that looks to the strengthening of its structures. Our system with over 480 intensive care places is already well equipped but with this new investment it is even more so and should new events occur, which none of us hopes we have further weapons to take action – highlights the councilor to Health and Social Policies of the Region, Manuela Lanzarin – Investments in health care are numerous and cross the entire network of our hospitals. We face them with a view to making our principals more and more up to par and equipping them with the latest generation equipment. This means working on technological innovation but also on comfort for the benefit of the patient and on better accessibility. Today we inaugurated a new ward, a specific investment in the Cittadella hospital, in line with the redevelopment of this hospital. A piece of a much larger project that began years ago with the emergency-urgency plate but continued with the hospitalization plate project, for an investment of approximately forty-eight million euros, which will have to see the light by 2026. This structure will have thus a new connotation, the one that a territory like this deserves».