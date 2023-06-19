Inauguration of the open-air gymnasium at Parco Alto Milanese, inclusive gymnastics for all

Was the open-air gym was inaugurated over the weekend at the Stanza nel bosco in the Parco Alto Milanese. From tomorrow, Tuesday 20 June, it will be possible to participate in the now traditional inclusive gymnastics open to all, and free thanks to the contribution of the Parco Alto Milanese Consortium

These are the times: Tuesday and Thursday 9-10 and 17.30-18.30; Wednesday and Friday 10.30-11.30

«The open-air gym, organized by Stare Bene Insieme Aps and Csk is a fixed appointment for free, inclusive gymnastics aimed at everyone – explain the promoters – in a period that is summer which is often the most complicated for many people who here they have the opportunity to meet and do gentle gymnastics in the open air. This is the real added value of an activity that has been carried out at the Park for over 20 years».

