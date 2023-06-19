Home » Inauguration of the open-air gymnasium at Parco Alto Milanese, inclusive gymnastics for all
Health

Inauguration of the open-air gymnasium at Parco Alto Milanese, inclusive gymnastics for all

by admin
Inauguration of the open-air gymnasium at Parco Alto Milanese, inclusive gymnastics for all

Was the open-air gym was inaugurated over the weekend at the Stanza nel bosco in the Parco Alto Milanese. From tomorrow, Tuesday 20 June, it will be possible to participate in the now traditional inclusive gymnastics open to all, and free thanks to the contribution of the Parco Alto Milanese Consortium

These are the times: Tuesday and Thursday 9-10 and 17.30-18.30; Wednesday and Friday 10.30-11.30

«The open-air gym, organized by Stare Bene Insieme Aps and Csk is a fixed appointment for free, inclusive gymnastics aimed at everyone – explain the promoters – in a period that is summer which is often the most complicated for many people who here they have the opportunity to meet and do gentle gymnastics in the open air. This is the real added value of an activity that has been carried out at the Park for over 20 years».

See also  The proof: Echo Show 15, with Alexa the smart TV becomes intelligent

You may also like

Farewell to Paolo Annunziato, a life for ALS...

“Now he can recover his leg”

Exercise and Parkinson’s: A New Hope

“After the rains there will be an invasion...

‘In the heat and after the rains, I...

tender of 91 million euros for gyms, tracks...

Pneumologists, the respiratory health of Italians worsens –...

Lyme disease, what it is and why symptoms...

WORLD ALS DAY: AN INTER-COMPANY DIAGNOSTIC THERAPEUTIC PATH...

Alifax Srl / Ministry of Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy