Incel: men who hate women (because they can’t “get” them)

The term Incel represents the union of the first letters of the words involuntary e celibate (involuntary celibate) and identifies mainly, but not exclusively, heterosexual males who believe they are incapable of establishing sexual and romantic relationships with a woman, but are convinced that their right to sex has been unjustly violated.

This term was coined in 1993 by a student whose name we remember, but not much more: Alana, whose purpose was to create a virtual support group for men and women who were unable to venture into building a romantic relationship or to find a sexual partner. The idea had a certain success, such as to even create an Incel subculture, typically based on online communities, especially in what the sociologists of the Net now call the manospherein which groups of men expose the difficulties encountered while searching for sexual and sentimental relationships promoting decidedly anti-feminist and sexist beliefs.

Manosfera: an online environment to promote anti-feminism

The term manosphere refers to the set of websites, blogs and online forums that promote the masculinitythe misogyny and the radical and ideological opposition to feminism. Typical aspects of the manosphere are:

il failure (sentimental, sexual but also social, economic and existential);

(sentimental, sexual but also social, economic and existential); il bullying (immediately as children and acted as adults in front of a keyboard or in reality);

(immediately as children and acted as adults in front of a keyboard or in reality); il conspiracy (the powers that be are always on the side of women and gays);

(the powers that be are always on the side of women and gays); il jargon (red and blue pills, alpha, beta and omega subjects etc.);

(red and blue pills, alpha, beta and omega subjects etc.); il white supremacism (from the adherence to political models of the democrats to xenophobia, from the never dormant Ku Klux Klan to neo-Nazi-fascism in its various regional forms);

(from the adherence to political models of the democrats to xenophobia, from the never dormant Ku Klux Klan to neo-Nazi-fascism in its various regional forms); the deresponsabilizzazione (“it’s not my fault if it goes like this, but of the komplotto”);

(“it’s not my fault if it goes like this, but of the komplotto”); the violence against women (first online and then also physical);

(first online and then also physical); the radicalization (up to the extreme);

(up to the extreme); the paranoia (until the total detachment from reality).

The roots of the Incel culture

The ideology behind the Incel culture is highly radicalized against historical feminism and against its current forms of political correctnessbased on the belief that women’s emancipation has strongly contributed to the collapse of Western society and its “values” (which it is actually correct to define as pseudo-values), at the basis of patriarchal tradition. Consequently, the male would have the right to take revenge.

The jargon of the pill

As in all subcultures, in the Incel world there is a jargon that perhaps comes from the discovery of viagraexperienced as a technological response that defends the very symbol of virility (the evidently shaky erection) from the attacks of women and for the other from Matrix pop saga. It is the so-called pill jargon: being part of the Incel world means “taking the red pill” and those who do not do so are seen as those who have “chosen the blue pill”, and are therefore servants of the system, of a world in which sexual freedom and feminism has benefited the rich, powerful and adored women, relegating the male to a subordinate role.

In the manosphere i alpha males are those who meet with female favors, i beta (or «normie») the average mass and finally the omega, the incels proper, those who fail. Women, called “femoids” or Fho (Female humanoid organism), are in turn divided into Backy (ugly and feminists, despotic and enemies to defeat) o Stacy (the hotties intended for the elite of physically fit, handsome and wealthy males; the aforementioned alphas, or Chad).

For the Incels there is no doubt: the male universe is made up of 10% alpha-Chad, 70% beta and 20% omega-Incel. In the gloomy world of Incel, the alphas constantly change the Stacys and consume them until they become second choice and available to the betas who marry them in their thirties, only to be exploited and harassed anyway. The omegas don’t even have the crumbs left and the sour pleasure of playing around with this fake nomenclature.

Incels have high levels of paranoia, anxiety and depression

The personality of incels can be characterized by psychopathological elements which, in predisposed subjects, favor deviant, discriminatory, aggressive and sometimes criminal behaviors. Unable to recognize their responsibilities in their personal sentimental and sexual history nor the very nature of the discomfort they feel, incels firmly believe that women are solely responsible for their loneliness and frustration.

In this regard, Lilybeth Fontanesi and Giacomo Ciocca of the D’Annunzio University of Chieti-breaking latest news and of the Sapienza University of Rome translated and validated theIncel Trait Scale, questionnaire to identify the Incel aptitudes. It has thus been proven that males with greater incel tendency show high levels of paranoia, anxiety and depressionas well as a style of fearful attachment. This last aspect characterizes, among others and not by chance, homotransphobic individuals, conspiracy theorists and no vax. It was precisely the pandemic, with its globality and apparent inexplicability, that exacerbated the fragile thinking of these people and it was the loneliness of the lockdowns that exacerbated the anger of the incels and would-be incels, rekindled by the conspiratorial subculture.

A distorted view of reality

In fact, clinical evidence and observation of reality by no means demonstrate that the lack of sex can turn any person into a raging and dangerous Incel: pious Buddhist monks or their holy Trappist colleagues are generally not known for verbal or physical violence so like the many women deprived of sexual activity for a large number of reasons, they generally do not feel the need to unite in a union that claims their right to sex with the same violence that characterizes the male one.

Hence, the theme of the incel’s personality is much more decisive than that of the lack of sex. The different hormonal profile between males and females can yes partially explain why they are female incels are very rarebut it does not justify anyone or explain why the majority of the chaste do not become angry at all.

The overbearing male sexual desire (and, in the most primordial, for the submission of the partner) corresponds to the equally demanding female relational desire which in effect functions as a bottleneck, thus assuming a selective role of the male’s sexual instances which, on the one hand, still has the roots in a patriarchal vision, centered on gender power. On the other hand, he deludes himself that he can sit comfortably at the banquet of a sexual offer that would now seem continuous and almost universal if we believed that pornography, media and social media represent reality. They are males for whom it is difficult to understand that if a girl opens a Tinder profile it does not mean that it is available to everyone. It is the same difficulty experienced by the rudimentary males of the sexual revolution when faced with the first miniskirts, seen as invitations to sexual violence and justification of predation.

