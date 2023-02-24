Italia by Carmine Fotina The new plant will materialize only with the adoption of legislative decrees to be adopted within 24 months

For now it is a frame to be filled. The reform of business incentives, passed to the Council of Ministers in the guise of an enabling bill, will materialize only with the adoption of legislative decrees to be adopted within 24 months. The Meloni government takes twice as long as was foreseen in the first version of the provision, approved by the Draghi executive in May 2022 but then ended in a stalemate in Parliament for the early end of the legislature.

Compared to the initial objective, indicated in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, i.e. the drafting of a “Draft law on the organic revision of incentives and strengthening and simplification of those for companies in the South”, in fact only the first part remained . Because only a generic reference among the general objectives is dedicated to the South and to territorial cohesion, a few lines of the 9 articles of the provision.

Time horizon

Among the principles that the government will have to respect in drafting legislative decrees is the “multi-year nature and certainty of the time horizon” of the incentives, made a series of ex post assessments on the actual drawdown of the measure, i.e. on how much has been used from businesses. The idea of ​​the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy (Mimit) is that of a reorganization that does not affect the total amount of resources granted but reorganises them, as had happened with the previous reform of 2012 which, by cutting various regulations, had created the Sustainable Growth Fund. According to the latest Annual Report on interventions to support production activities, in 2021 the anti-Covid measures and energy aid inflated the incentive ceiling, which reached 25 billion euros granted with a 165% increase compared to the 2020. Starting from the database of the National Aid Register, 1,982 interventions were surveyed in 2021, of which 229 from central administrations and 1,753 from regional administrations. A perimeter that includes tax interventions managed by the Revenue Agency (81) and guarantee interventions (65). However, the ratio is reversed in terms of resources committed: 85% at the central administration level (24.1 billion) compared to 15% in the regions.

Rationalization of the offer of incentives

Among the objectives of the delegation are “the rationalization of the offer of incentives, identifying a defined, limited and orderly set of facilitation models”, the harmonization of the rules in a single Code and the selection based also on the “implementation results and the found in the business system”. The programming of the interventions should take place “in order to ensure continuous and multi-year support” and the connection with the system of regional incentives, including those financed by EU funds, should also pass through specific State-Region agreements.

Simplifications front

All this while promising various simplifications, for example as regards the procedures for controls on the beneficiary companies and in relation to the certifications on the requirements for access to the subsidies. In this respect, operational protocols are envisaged to speed up the release of the single document of social security compliance (Durc) and of the anti-mafia documentation. Space also for a passage on artificial intelligence algorithms, which could be used to improve monitoring of the implementation status of individual measures.

Urso: companies will be involved

The legislative decrees must be adopted on the proposal of the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, in agreement with the Ministries of Economy, of EU-Southern Affairs-Pnrr, of the Environment and Energy Security, of Regional Affairs, of Reforms and of Work, after acquiring the Unified Conference. The owner of Mimit, Adolfo Urso, assures that there will be an involvement of companies: «We will implement together, even with them, the implementing decrees that will have to give substance».

