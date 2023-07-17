Incentives Offered to Address Doctor Shortage on the Island of Elba

Title: Efforts to Attract Doctors to the Island of Elba with Incentives and Benefits

Subtitle: “Anch’io Elba” and “Start Elba” initiatives address shortage of healthcare professionals on the Tuscan island

Elba, Italy – The Island of Elba, located off the coast of Tuscany, is facing a severe shortage of doctors, prompting authorities to offer various incentives and benefits to attract medical professionals. Recognizing the urgent need for more healthcare workers, the Region and the North West Local Health Authority are implementing two initiatives, “Anch’io Elba” and “Start Elba,” aimed at convincing doctors to lend their services to the island.

The lack of healthcare executives and specialist doctors in peripheral or disadvantaged areas, specifically the Island of Elba, has reached critical levels, as professionals have been hesitant to work on the island. To address this issue, the authorities are offering a salary increase, as well as additional benefits such as accommodation, travel expenses, and a canteen service. Agreements are also being made with local merchants, providing doctors with perks like paid beach umbrellas, cinema and theater tickets, discounts at restaurants and gyms, and reduced rates at car and motorbike rental companies.

The “Anch’io Elba” project invites doctors already employed in the regional health system to work temporarily on the island. A special call will be made to find professionals willing to dedicate 1 to 8 weeks a year to Elba. In addition to the weekly pay of 2,000 euros, doctors will receive the aforementioned benefits, including accommodation in guesthouses or affiliated hotels. If all the allocated budget is utilized, the island will see an increase of 18 doctors.

Meanwhile, the “Start Elba” initiative focuses on facilitating permanent employment for young doctors. The ASL (local health authority) will conduct specific competitions, offering employment on the island. Successful candidates will enjoy career facilitations, including accommodation and training benefits. After three years, doctors can decide whether to continue for another three years, triggering a 50% increase in salary. Ultimately, they will have the freedom to choose their next place of work.

The model developed for Elba, though currently limited in funds, may serve as a blueprint for addressing personnel shortages in other peripheral areas of the Region. Many similar locations struggle to attract healthcare professionals who often opt for larger and more centralized facilities. Specialists across various disciplines are in demand, particularly in isolated regions.

The approval of a 2.5 million euro resolution by the Junta today marks a significant step towards revitalizing the healthcare workforce on the Island of Elba. With these initiatives, authorities hope to entice doctors to work on the island, improving healthcare services for the local population and potentially inspiring similar programs in other underserved areas.

