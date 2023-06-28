Incontinence and ostomy still taboo “Shame, fear, embarrassment cause serious prejudices” – breaking latest news

by Health Editor

The Federation of incontinent and ostomate associations launches the “We are a work of art” campaign to raise awareness of a condition that is rarely talked about

Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, with the goddess of love carrying an ostomy bag; the “Perseus with the head of Medusa” by Benvenuto Cellini instead wears a diaper. A provocation, made possible by visual art, for a clear message: «Like a masterpiece of art it remains such even if the protagonist is “dressed” with a medical device, even the identity of the person is not scratched if a bag is used from an ostomy, a catheter or a diaper”, explains Pier Raffaele Spena, president of the Federation of incontinent and ostomate associations (Do).

The «revisited» masterpieces

On the occasion of the national day for the treatment and prevention of incontinence, scheduled for 28 June, Fais launches “We are a work of art” campaign to raise awareness of a condition that is rarely talked about: six artistic masterpieces, thanks to the technique of visual art, wear aids for incontinence and ostomy.

«Talking about incontinence and ostomy in Italy is still a taboo: shame, fear, embarrassment in fact generate prejudices that often strongly influence the lives of the most fragile people and their families. This is why we have created this campaign, to turn on, even provocatively, a spotlight on a condition that is rarely talked about, but which significantly affects the lives of the people concerned, and often also the caregivers», underlines Spena.

The virtual exhibition

«We are a work of art» (the exhibition can be visited Who) consists of six masterpieces: Birth of Venus (Sandro Botticelli); Perseus with the head of Medusa (Benvenire Cellini); Venus of Urbino (Tiziano Vecellio); Discobolus of Myron; Temptation of Adam and Eve (Masolino da Panicale); Cupid and Psyche (Antonio Canova). The exhibition can be visited virtually: thanks to 3D technology, the viewer can immerse himself in the museum environment and observe the works. Next to each of them the description of the condition it represents.

On the occasion of the National Day, the Federation donates a copy of the works to ostomy therapy and pelvic floor rehabilitation clinics in various Italian hospitals. Subsequently, the works will be created and placed in an online auction organized by Fais. The proceeds will be used to finance four courses of psychological and motivational support for people with incontinence and/or ostomy. «The selected masterpieces are represented in combination with medical-health devices that characterize the daily life of people with ostomy and/or incontinence. The insertion of these devices was done with delicacy and preserving the characteristics of the chosen works» says Mattia Zucca, Head of Strategy&Communication of MCO International Group, the agency that collaborated in the creation of the campaign.

Incontinence and Stoma: the numbers

In Italy there are over 7 million, aged 18 to 70, who suffer from urinary or faecal incontinence. Incontinence represents a significant social and health problem: the onset, in fact, increases with age, but does not spare the younger ones. For non-hospitalized subjects over the age of sixty, the prevalence of urinary incontinence varies from 15% to 35%; over 70% after the age of 80 in both sexes. There are more than 75,000 people with an ostomy, equally distributed between men and women; the condition has a national average incidence of approximately 0.13% of the population.

Even bladder catheterization, and in particular intermittent catheterization, has an incidence of about 0.5% of the Italian population. Those who are subject to this practice often encounter urinary tract infections which can even lead to hospitalization in the most serious cases. Serious numbers aggravated by poor information to the patient, the lack of targeted institutional communication and the procedures for purchasing devices that are not suitable for providing people with the most appropriate device.

