Modena, 1 March 2023 – The neve, as per weather forecastresumed this morning to fall intense on the hilly area (above 200 meters) and montana modenese. At noon at Sestola, Frassinoro, Pievepelago and Fiumalbo the levels of fresh snow they ranged from 10 to 20 centimeters of blanket deposited on that fall on Sunday.

In countries so now there are levels over 50cmwhile at altitude – on the slopes of Cimone for example – you already exceed 130 centimeters. There were many reports of cars in difficulty that had to fit snow chains to continue.

Obligation of chains already in force for all heavy vehicles. Two reports of buses stuck at the roadside: a scheduled one coming from Pavullo which stopped in Barigazzo on Tuesday evening, and a tourist one this morning on the road to the Polle ski resort which was temporarily closed to transit by the agents of the Municipal Police Unit of Frignano.

Icy stretches almost everywhere, with the thermometer remaining below zero all morning, with the peak of minus 8 degrees on the summit of Cimone. Snow is expected in gradual attenuation from late afternoon.

