Increase in drug emergencies in Europe: Germany must prepare

54 drug emergencies within four days in Dublin, clusters also in Great Britain: Dangerous synthetic opioids have arrived in Europe. First aid training and rapid opioid testing centers are urgently needed.

Experts from addiction research and addiction support are sounding the alarm: the number of drug emergencies in Germany could soon increase dramatically. To ensure that the number of deaths does not rise, it is important to act quickly now. This is pointed out by the Federal Association of Acceptance, the German Aids Aid (DAH) and the Catholic University of North Rhine-Westphalia (katho). Synthetic opioids such as fentanyl or Nitazene are increasingly being added to heroin. These substances are more than 100 times stronger and are extremely difficult to dose. Consumers are surprised by this. The substances cause respiratory depression, which can quickly become fatal.

The dangerous trend is now obvious: Dublin recently reported 54 drug emergencies in four days. There were also strong regional clusters in England and Wales. These reports suggest that synthetic opioids are on the rise in Europe. In Canada, but also in Estonia, for example, heroin has been replaced by synthetic opioids. Admixtures have also been detected in heroin samples in Germany. The background to the development is that the synthetic materials are cheap to produce. At the same time, the Taliban have banned poppy cultivation in Afghanistan and are burning poppy fields. This could further reduce the availability of natural raw materials for heroin production in Europe in the near future. Experts expect that this shortage will increasingly be compensated for with synthetic opioids – a deadly danger for people addicted to heroin. In order to avoid deaths, an infrastructure for drug emergencies must now be built quickly.

Cities and municipalities are now taking action, but federal and state governments are also in demand

“Cities and municipalities should now take precautions to deal with these drug emergencies,” says addiction researcher Prof. Dr. Daniel Deimel from the German Institute for Addiction and Prevention Research (DISuP) at Katho. The federal government and the federal states must also set aside appropriate funds for and expand harm reduction programs for drug users. “We are already recording the highest number of drug-related deaths in 20 years.” We also experienced a massive deterioration in the situation of people in the drug scenes due to the increasing spread of crack cocaine. “It is urgent time to act,” said Deimel. Municipalities should also closely monitor the open drug scenes in order to be able to react promptly to trends and changes. Rapid testing sites help identify synthetic opioids before consumption. These could, for example, be set up in drug consumption rooms.

First aid for overdoses

The emergency medication naloxone, which can also be administered as a nasal spray by medical laypeople, helps against synthetic opioids. Employees from drug and AIDS assistance facilities as well as police and security services should be trained in the application and in special first aid measures. Because: “Synthetic opioids such as fentanyl have arrived in Germany,” adds Maria Kuban, who leads the “RaFT” (Rapid Fentanyl Testing in Drug Consumption Rooms) project at the German Aid Aid Agency.

The foundations have already been laid: Naloxone is paid for by statutory health insurance companies. As part of the federal model project “NALtrain”, more than 600 employees from 300 addiction support facilities have been trained and more than 1,000 heroin users and substitutes have been provided with naloxone. The joint program of the German Aids Aid, the Institute for Addiction Research in Frankfurt am Main and the Federal Association of Acceptance runs until June 2024.

Establish life-saving structures

The possibilities that can protect the life and health of people addicted to opioids are far from exhausted in Germany: “Drug consumption rooms and substitution therapy are scientifically proven measures to ensure survival,” says Dirk Schäffer, consultant for drugs and penal enforcement at the German Aids Aid in Berlin. “The range of substitution therapy should be further expanded. There must finally be drug consumption rooms in all federal states.”

