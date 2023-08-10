Increase in stillbirths “very likely not” due to corona vaccination

3247 births that did not cause joy and happiness, but sadness and bewilderment: That’s how many children were stillborn in 2022. The proportion of stillbirths in this country is constantly increasing and is now above the European average. The renowned scientist Maxi Kniffka from the Max Planck Institute with the “Stern” spoke about possible reasons.

Kniffka and her team therefore dealt intensively with data and checked some common hypotheses. One of these hypotheses, which is being spread in particular by opponents of vaccination and AfD politicians, is that the corona vaccination is responsible for the increase in stillbirths.

But Kniffka made it clear: “The high rate is very unlikely to be due to the corona vaccination.” She added that the stillbirth rate was already increasing before the pandemic and that vaccination against the virus could actually protect against stillbirths.

High stillbirth rate due to increasing maternal age?

Another frequently cited reason for the increase in the stillbirth rate is the increasing age of mothers in Germany. It is thought that older mothers may be at higher risk of stillbirth. But Kniffka surprised with her finding: “Due to the changed age structure of the mothers, the rate of stillbirths had even fallen!”

She explained that while maternal age may be a factor in more stillbirths, there are also fewer young mothers, who are also at increased risk.

The mortality effect cannot be explained by migration

Another aspect that Kniffka explains in an interview with “Stern” is the issue of migration. It is assumed that women with non-German citizenship could have an increased risk of stillbirth.

Kniffka confirmed that since 2015 there has been an increase in births to women with a migration background in Germany, which has contributed to a slight increase in the stillbirth rate. However, she emphasized that the mortality effect is much larger than the effect caused by migration alone.

According to Kniffka, other possible causes include the aspect of multiple pregnancies and artificial insemination in Germany. She emphasized in the “Stern” that there is a high proportion of multiple pregnancies in Germany compared to the rest of Europe, which could also lead to an increase in high-risk pregnancies and thus to more stillbirths.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

