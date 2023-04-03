Senescent cells, which stop dividing but don’t die, can build up in the body over the years and feed chronic inflammation which contributes to diseases such as cancer and degenerative disorders. In mice, the elimination of senescent cells from aging tissues can restore tissue balance and lead to increased lifespan. Now a team led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), has discovered that the immune response to a virus that is ubiquitously present in human tissue can detect and eliminate senescent cells in the skin. For the study, published in Cell, scientists analyzed samples of young and old human skin to learn more about the elimination of senescent cells in human tissue.

Researchers have found a greater number of senescent cells in old skin than in young skin samples. However, in samples from elderly individuals, the number of senescent cells did not increase with age, suggesting that some kind of mechanism keeps them in check. Experiments have suggested that once a person gets older, certain immune cells called killer CD4+ T cells are responsible for preventing the increase in senescent cells. Indeed, higher numbers of killer CD4+ T cells in tissue samples were associated with a reduction in the number of senescent cells in old skin.

When they evaluated how killer CD4+ T cells keep senescent cells in check, the researchers found that aged skin cells express a protein, or antigen, produced by human cytomegalovirus, a pervasive herpesvirus that establishes a life-long latent infection. lives in most humans without any symptoms. By expressing this protein, senescent cells become targets for attack by killer CD4+ T cells. “Our study revealed that immune responses to human cytomegalovirus help maintain the balance of aging organs,” says senior author Shawn Demehri, director of the High-Risk Skin Cancer Clinic at MGH and professor associate of dermatology at Harvard Medical School. “Most of us are infected with human cytomegalovirus, and our immune systems have evolved to eliminate cells, including senescent ones, that regulate the expression of cytomegalovirus antigens.” These findings, which highlight a beneficial function of viruses living in our bodies, could have several clinical applications. “Our research enables a new therapeutic approach to eliminate aging cells by boosting the antiviral immune response,” says Demehri. “We are interested in using the immune response to cytomegalovirus as a therapy to eliminate senescent cells in diseases such as cancer, fibrosis and degenerative diseases.” Demehri notes that the work could also lead to advances in cosmetic dermatology, such as the development of new treatments to rejuvenate the skin.