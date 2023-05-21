Home » Increased eating disorder alert: what are the causes and how to recognize the symptoms
Eating disorders are growing and, according to data, they are also spreading among the youngest with worrying implications.

Perhaps not everyone knows it, but when we talk about eating disorders we are not referring only to bulimia and anorexia, but to many other small facets that are difficult to identify immediately.

Whether it’s a personal problem or your children’s, you don’t have to never underestimate the symptoms. Food is life, essential for the well-being of the body and mind and a diet that is not followed correctly can lead to the onset of eating problems but also long-term pathologies.

Eating disorders: how to recognize them

Eating disorders are increasingly common. And it is not only adults or adolescents who are victims of it, but even children. The malaise, according to some latest research, it would seem that it begins to manifest itself very early, even in the pediatric age, but with very different causes.

Recognizing the symptoms of an eating disorder (tantasalute.it)

According to doctors, it takes over even before the age of eight in girls due to some aesthetic models in which they think they cannot recognize themselves. The picture, however, does not improve when the body changes. Having to deal with growth involves many transformations and difficulties for personal and social acceptance. Just think, today it is estimated – in Italy alone – two million people affected by this disorder. According to data from the INI Group in Italy, there is a peak between 15 and 25 years of age.

People affected by a eating disorder they can totally refuse food or make it a sort of addiction, eating continuously. On the one hand, the body becomes an obsession, in search of perfection. On the other hand, food becomes the cure for all ills, the psychological refuge. The cause is therefore often a social or personal hardship, certainly aggravated by a social factor that has pushed the consideration of models passed through social media to the extreme.

The problem, previously concentrated mainly in women, it also increased in mentestifying to a social change that has a direct influence and that pushes the new generations towards a totally altered consideration of the body and of nutrition.

Unease and insecurity are common to many, not everyone is able to face and manage the issue and then develop eating disorders. The problem should never be underestimated, only with the help of specialists is it possible to stem it immediately and prevent it from becoming chronic and above all from undermining the well-being of the person, regardless of age.

