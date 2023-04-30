Increasing muscle mass, what is the best time to train: noticeable improvements

Science reveals the best time for those who want to increase muscle mass, training at these times gives amazing results!

All fitness enthusiasts have sometimes wondered if there was a better time to train and gain muscle mass optimally, and the answer to this question has finally arrived. A recent study conducted by the University of South Mississippi highlighted a surprising detail, emphasizing the importance of the moment of the day in which to train in order to achieve the best results in muscle growth.

Training after 6pm makes all the difference! An important study that has just finished has revealed it

The subject of this research was precisely the training schedule and its influence on theincrease in muscle mass, to check if there really was a better time to train. The researchers asked some young athletes to perform exercises with weights at different times of the day, carefully monitoring the results obtained, and what emerged aroused great interest in the scientific and sports community.

While all participants showed similar improvements in strength regardless of the time of training, the group who he trained at 18 he instead obtained a greater increase in muscle mass. This data suggests that there is a moment of the day when the body is more predisposed to respond positively to training stimuli and promote muscle growth.

The discovery of this privileged time window for training is of fundamental importance for all those who wish to increase muscle mass effectively and optimize the results of their sessions in the gym. Adopt the evening time as the ideal time for training it can, therefore, make the difference in the achievement of the objectives set.

However, it is important to emphasize that every individual is unique and therefore, the best time to exercise could also vary from person to person. In principle, it is always advisable to listen to your body and find the moment of the day when you feel most energetic and ready to train, in this way you will maximize the results, but for those who could choose, go to the gym after 6pm it could be a test to be carried out absolutely, you might be surprised at yourself.