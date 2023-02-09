Home Health Increasing muscle mass with a plant-based diet: is it possible?
Increasing muscle mass with a plant-based diet: is it possible?

Let’s understand together if it is possible to grow muscle mass without taking animal proteins.

It is often said that animal proteins are better than vegetable ones. Yet in supermarkets vegan meat substitute products are depopulating and in specialized shops vegetable protein powders are increasingly found alongside the more traditional whey proteins.

The PROs of vegetable proteins

In the scientific community and in the general population there is a growing interest in vegetable proteins and in a diet with a lower content of animal products. The reasons behind this growth are of various types. First, a shift in consumption towards animal products could be an important step in promoting a more sustainable agri-food system. On average, in fact, products of vegetable origin require less water and land to be produced and during their production process a much lower quantity of carbon dioxide is released into the air. Also, a plant-based diet could help prevent various chronic-degenerative diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, some types of cancer and cardiovascular disease. All this would happen thanks to an increased intake of fibers and antioxidants and a reduced intake of saturated fatty acids, highlighted by comparing an omnivorous diet with a vegetarian or vegan one.

THE CONS of vegetable proteins

However, there are some “cons” to using this type of protein, especially when you consider their ability to stimulate muscle synthesis, or the building of new muscle tissue in the body. This process is essential in the athlete to obtain an improvement in performance and/or aesthetics, but also in the general population to maintain adequate muscle mass and, consequently, good health and quality of life. The factors that are often cited to discredit plant-based diets are mainly three. The first is that vegetable proteins appear to be less digestible for the human body. In some products of plant origin there are some anti nutrients, substances capable of reducing the intestinal absorption of proteins and, consequently, their ability to stimulate muscle building. The second reason is that, in most cases, the protein intake of vegetable products is lower to that of animal products with the same portions and calories: for example, a 100 g portion of meat contains an average of 20-25 g of protein, while a 150 g portion of beans contains about 10-15 g. The third aspect concerns the amino acid composition of proteins. Of the “bricks” that make up proteins (amino acids), one or two are always contained in plant products in quantities lower than the optimal ones.

The scientific evidence

However, scientific data seems to confirm that it is possible to bypass these unfavorable factors. The anti nutrient content can easily be reduced thanks to common home processes or industrial, such as cooking, sprouting, soaking, fermenting, decorticating, or extruding. In fact, it should be noted that many studies concerning the digestibility of proteins are carried out on raw products, very different from the cooked ones, generally present on our tables. The lower protein intake can be overcome increasing the portions consumed of foods, or by enriching the products or the diet with vegetable protein isolate or concentrate, in which, among other things, even the anti nutrients would not be present. The last aspect, that of the amino acid composition, can be tackled at an industrial level by enriching the plant products with the specific amino acids they are deficient in or, more simply, at a domestic level, taking care to combine different foods. An example? Combining legumes and cereals allows you to obtain an amino acid composition very similar to that of a meal based on animal proteins.

Affirmative answer

The scientific data therefore answer affirmatively to the question reported in the title of this article. The plant-based diet can go hand in hand with gaining muscle mass, but it must be carefully balanced and a wide variety of foods must be consumed to avoid deficiencies (but the same should be true of an omnivorous diet). But be careful: no diet, whether vegetarian, vegan or omnivorous, seems to be better than the others in terms of health, provided that all three are well structured according to the frequencies and quantities of consumption recommended by the guidelines.

