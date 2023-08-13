Increasing Salaries: A Solution to Retain Healthcare Professionals and Reduce Intramoenia Practice, Says Pharmacologist Garattini

Healthcare experts are calling for an increase in salaries as a means to prevent the flight of doctors from public hospitals. In a recent interview with La Stampa, renowned pharmacologist, Dr. Silvio Garattini, proposed a solution to this ongoing issue by suggesting a 30% salary increase for healthcare professionals in exchange for stopping the practice of “intramoenia.”

Dr. Garattini highlighted the prevailing problem of doctors engaging in private work within the hospital premises outside of regular working hours. It is estimated that out of ten doctors, a significant number choose to undertake private consultations and treatments, which could potentially compromise the quality and availability of healthcare resources in public hospitals.

Intramoenia refers to the practice where doctors provide their services within the hospital setting to private patients, charging them directly for their services. This practice has been criticized for potentially prioritizing private patients over those relying on the public healthcare system and for diverting resources away from public hospitals.

Addressing this issue, Dr. Garattini proposed a substantial increase in salaries across the board. By offering a 30% salary boost, doctors would be incentivized to cease engaging in intramoenia. This would not only ensure doctors are fairly compensated for their work, but it could also discourage the migration of doctors from public hospitals to private practice.

The flight of doctors from public healthcare institutions has been a recurring problem, leading to understaffing and overburdened facilities. Consequently, patients often face longer wait times and limited access to specialized medical professionals. The situation is particularly concerning in certain regions where hospitals struggle to attract and retain doctors due to inadequate compensation.

In order to secure the future of public healthcare, it is crucial to address these fundamental issues. A salary increase for doctors could significantly contribute to improving the overall healthcare system by making it more attractive for doctors to remain within the public sector.

While Dr. Garattini’s proposal has already sparked debate among healthcare professionals and policymakers, it is clear that action needs to be taken to improve the working conditions and compensation of doctors. Without these measures, the flight of doctors from public hospitals is likely to continue, exacerbating existing challenges in the healthcare sector.

In conclusion, the suggestion to increase salaries by 30% in exchange for ending intramoenia practices presents a potential solution to prevent the flight of doctors from public hospitals. By offering fair compensation, it is hoped that doctors will be motivated to remain within the public sector, resulting in enhanced access to quality healthcare for all citizens.

