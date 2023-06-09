Home » Increasing self-esteem and living peacefully: a difficult start, but then the road is all downhill
Increasing self-esteem to live better, this is the strategy to get rid of anxieties and fears and enjoy life.

A solid self-esteem helps to live a life to the fullest of one’s possibilities, avoiding and drastically lowering the risk of negative experiences and anxious or depressive states appearing. People who believe in their own inner strength, who rely on their intrinsic potential, don’t let themselves be discouraged by the judgments of others and are better performing, more productive and capable of achieving their goals.

Conversely, individuals with low self-esteem, who don’t believe they can do it, doubting their internal resources tend to depend on the judgment of others and let themselves be overwhelmed by fears. But what are the alarm bells that denote security and low self-esteem?

People who don’t believe in themselves tend not to get involved, wisely avoiding situations and places where they would be forced to expose themselves. They are therefore subjects who try to stay away from situations of sociality, or who give up from the outset on achieving a professional goal to which they aspire, but who do not have the courage to carry it out due to theinsecurity.

Low self-esteem and insecurity? Do this exercise!

Those who have low self-esteem generally also tend to have conflicting romantic relationships, they are jealous and controlling and not because they don’t trust their partner, but because they strongly fear abandonment, not believing themselves up to a happy and fulfilling relationship. Insecure people don’t actually consider themselves worthy of love and doubt who wants to offer it to them. But how to boost self-esteem?

The first thing to do is to try to change your thoughts, or rather direct them towards feelings of positivity. When intrusive and devaluing thoughts arise, such as: “I’m not capable of facing life’s situations”, “I can’t do it, “I’m wrong”, “I’m not up to it”, it is important to say to yourself: “Thats enough!”and shift the focus to one’s own personal qualities.

Starting to think you’re worthy and up to living the life of your dreams is a difficult step, but with the right training it’s possible. If, however, these exercises are not enough, it is necessary to contact a mental health professional who can provide the most appropriate solution to the problem.

In fact, sometimes the root of low self-esteem is to be found in traumatic childhood experiences which in most cases are removed on a conscious level, therefore only an expert can be of help in these cases.

