“Increasingly widespread disease, it is important to diagnose it in the initial stages”

MONTEODORISIO. In Naples there was talk of Lyme disease and for Abruzzo Nicola Generoso was present as the contact person, but Abruzzo was absent:

‘It’s not every day that we talk about Lyme disease and I am happy that an international event was held in Naples to which I was invited as a spokesperson in my province for those people who suffer and who probably continue to true misdiagnoses for this disease for which the specialists present highlighted its diffusion all over the world, even if considered and cataloged as a rare and chronic disease, difficult to diagnose and treat if one does not have the necessary knowledge.’

He brings it back Nicholas Generoso called to attend the Neapolitan event by Dr. Patrizia Forgione, medical director at the simple departmental operating unit of Dermatology of the S. Maria di Loreto Nuovo hospital.

‘Among the various luminaries present, in addition to Dr. Forgione herself, various specialists also researchers including Prof. Christian Perronne, Prof. Maurizio Ruscio, Dr. Mattia Izzo, Prof. Giusto Trevisan, Prof. Mario Dolphin and many others – adds Generoso – and it was an important moment of confrontation. Lyme disease or Lyme Borreliosis (BL), as clarified in the meeting, is a parasitic disease transmitted by vectors that can inoculate a Spirochæta, Borrelia burgdorferi sensu lato. The infection is transmitted to humans through a tick bite belonging to the genus Ixodes spp. of which there are different species depending on the geographical areas. Early symptoms include erythematous skin rash at the site of the bite, which tends to enlarge, and which may be followed weeks or months later by cardiac, ocular, rheumatological, neurological and psychiatric changes.’

‘Meetings like that are important – adds Generoso – because, as has been highlighted, the diagnosis, essentially clinical in the initial stages of the disease, requires a thorough anamnesis for the search and identification of possible co-infections. The evaluation of diagnostic tests for a correct diagnosis and monitoring of the disease is very complex. The aim of the course was to provide doctors and health workers with the tools to recognize and diagnose patients early on, considering that an untreated disease can become disabling up to death.’

So ‘the lack of information could lead doctors to make incorrect diagnoses and those affected by Lyme will not have the possibility to heal or better limit the damage and at the same time will see their rights denied, as has happened and is happening to me. What I regret, and a lot, is that various doctors from all over Italy took part in the meeting, but reluctantly I have not seen any doctor from Abruzzo. Indeed, there are 40 centers in Italy that deal with Lyme, even one in Campobasso, but none in our region. And so I wonder and, above all, I ask the doctors, the medical directors of the ASL, the disability commissions on what basis can they recognise, diagnose and evaluate the seriousness of a pathology without probably having adequate skills and knowledge?

Healthcare – according to the undersigned – it should come to the aid of the sick, of those who are already suffering, and must not continue to be indifferent to a pathology that is becoming ever more widespread. According to someone who has been treating Lyme for decades. I place myself at the disposal of the various institutions and of the healthcare system at all levels to raise awareness of such an underestimated pathology that perhaps it is no longer rare.’