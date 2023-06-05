Incredible BOMBS: Galaxy S22 for €299, Flip4 for €379, etc. with Samsung Cash Back

IMPORTANT NOTE: such low prices are errors but will not be cancelled. The reason is simple: the Samsung promo started this morning and, in general, the various e-commerces raise their prices so that with the current promotions, there is no double discount. This has not yet happened for many products – which however are changing now – and therefore there is a double advantage.

The e-commerce site sells the product at the promo price active until yesterday – S22 for €499 or Z Flip4 for €679 for example – a purchase that is not canceled as a promo price has been active for many days. However, Samsung will give you a Cash Back since you bought it today and the promo has started and therefore Unieuro or Amazon sell at the correct promo price and will not cancel therefore, Samsung reimburses you and we are all happy.