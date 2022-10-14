High cholesterol is a condition that can lead to various inconveniences, even serious ones, to people. It is identified through simple blood tests and a new drug is now available that guarantees excellent results.

AIFA has announced a drug capable of lowering bad cholesterol levels that is not only reimbursable, but it is sufficient to take it twice a year to bring evident results on reducing cholesterol.

The medicine against high cholesterol

AIFA approved, in the Official Gazette of October 3, the reimbursement of this medicine which, thanks to the prescription of your doctor, or a specialist, can be administered by health personnel twice a year by subcutaneous injection. The drug in question is called Inclisiran, is indicated for adults suffering from primary hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia and by interfering with the messenger RNA it is able to reduce LDL-C cholesterol, also known as “bad cholesterol”, by 50%.

The high value of LDL-C in the analyzes can have different origins, both related to genetics and eating habits and, although it does not have its own symptoms, it can lead to even very serious complications such as chest pain, sense of oppression, pain cramping of the limbs during exertion or even stroke or heart attack.

To reduce bad cholesterol levels, in addition to taking medicines, you can make changes to your eating habits, by taking:

cereals and legumes 2-4 times a week

fruit 2-3 servings a day

vegetables 2-3 servings a day

fish 2-3 times a week

good quality oil

red and white meat, preferring lean cuts

The statements of the specialists

Furio Colivicchi, president of the National Association of Hospital Cardiology Doctors (ANMCO), said: “This is a therapeutic innovation that we believe has the potential to overcome the current challenges of adherence and persistence to therapy, as the new drug involves also an advantage in terms of posology compared to the drugs already available, thanks to the subcutaneous administration on a six-monthly basis. “

Emanuela Folco of the Italian Heart Foundation added: “We know that cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death in the world and cause more deaths than all cancers combined. Fortunately, we also know that it is possible to prevent 80% of cardiovascular events with an adequate preventive action, promoting awareness of the real modifiable risk factors to be kept under control, and optimizing patient management with paths that facilitate patient adherence “.

Valentino Confalone, CEO of Novartis Italia concluded: “We are proud to bring this innovation today to patients suffering from hypercholesterolemia. Cardiovascular diseases represent an area where there is a still very significant unmet need and where we have a 30-year legacy. Precisely by virtue of this legacy, we continue to invest in research to find increasingly innovative solutions, such as siRNAs that are able to act “upstream”, that is, interfering with the production of proteins that cause disease. Today this technology is applied to hypercholesterolemia, but in the future we plan to use it also in the treatment of other pathologies “.