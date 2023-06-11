Incredibly healthy recipe, even dietitians recommend it

Want to eat something light and nutritious? Then you should prepare this fantastic healthy recipe.

You love each other to stay fitthen, it’s really time to take a look at this really healthy recipe.

Fit for the swimsuit rehearsal

In this period we are getting ever closer to theestatethat is the season which, in general, is eagerly awaited by many people.

Indeed, this time of year brings with it particular advantages. First of all, you can get rid of heavy clothes e the days are getting longer.

Then, one cannot forget either that many workers can switch off a little and go on vacation. However it may be, perhaps, what can worry especially the sweet tooth, is, of course, the feared and so-called costume fitting.

So, if you’ve overfilled your plate these past few months, all is not lost. In fact, you might try to reschedule your meals in a healthier way.

In these cases, of course, we should begin to drastically reduce the calorie snacks eh too fatty foods.

However, this is general advice, given that, of course, a professional opinion from a dietician will certainly be more relevant.

On the other hand, another way to eat healthymay be to choose some non-starchy vegetables which, precisely, contain fewer calories than many other foods.

What’s more, it might be a good idea to opt for some typical spring vegetables and greenssuch as, for example, green beans, peas, spinach and courgettes.

In particular, the zuchinis they are often recommended by nutritionists to those who wish to follow a low-calorie diet.

Indeed, these special fruits give us an excellent sense of satietyand, at the same time, have a low in calories.

At this point, therefore, we just have to offer you one healthy vegetable recipe which brings the whole family together.

Vegetable omelette, healthy recipe

Vegetable omelette Equipment 2 bowls

1 frying pan

grater Ingredients 1 zuchini

3 egg

3 spoons farina

1 green onion

olive oil

sale Instructions First of all, retrieve a courgette and grate it, creating threads, as in the photo.

Then, squeeze out the excess liquid from the zucchini.

Now, beat three eggs in a bowl, add the salt, flour and chopped green onion, and mix.

Add this mixture to the bowl containing the zucchini. Jumbled up.

Pour everything into a pan, greased with olive oil and flattened.

Fry each side over low heat for about 5 minutes, covering with a lid.

Your vegetable omelette is ready.

Drinks to combine with vegetable omelette

The vegetable omelette it is, of course, a healthy recipe that will give you a good sense of satiety, without, however, making you worry about your figure.

In short, it is really a very tasty and genuine second course. Be that as it may, if you want to combine a beveragethen, we recommend two options.

The first is a glass of South Tyrolean Sauvignon, that is, a white and fruity wine. Then, however, particularly indicated can also be a Pinot Bianco.