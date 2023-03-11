Fear of the impending old age?

Oh yes, age is alas a burden that sooner or later will affect everyone.

Yet it is not only advancing age that causes turmoil, but the ills associated with it. And as long as it’s muscle pain, sciatica, hearing impairment, you can still turn a blind eye.

But what about the risk of developing more disabling diseases such as the dreaded Alzheimer?

In this regard, the contemporary studies of some researchers come to our rescue who argue that there is a specific diet to counter the burden of such a nuisance.

Curious to know which one?

The promising results of the Chicago study

A research group from RUSH University of Chicago – led by Dr Puja Aggarwal – has closely studied a sample of people who have relied on the Mediterranean diet to see how this eating style affected their risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

The results were encouraging.

“The improvement in people’s diets was associated with fewer senile plaques in the brain similar to those found in individuals about four years younger. While our research doesn’t show that a healthy diet causes fewer deposits of senile plaques in the brain, we now know for sure that there is a relationship. Following the Mediterranean diet may be an effective way for people to improve their brain health and protect their brains [loro] cognitive functions as they age”.

[Le placche senili (anche dette placche amiloidi) sono formazioni extracellulari che rappresentano una delle cause principali della malattia di Alzheimer. Le placche più antiche sono formate quasi esclusivamente da amiloide] – Treccani.

They defined it MINT Diet: it is a full-fledged Mediterranean diet, but with a particular focus on green leafy vegetables and the intake of chicken or turkey at least twice a week. Furthermore, it is recommended that individuals drink small quantities of wine a week, thus refuting the idea according to which alcohol should in any case be abolished in any diet.

The study was published in magazine Neurology and brought to his aid the data obtained from the study of 581 people aged between 84 years and the end of their lives. They were subjected to a questionnaire concerning the style of nutrition maintained during old age and when they died, the scientists took care of analyzing their brains to find out how many senile plaques they had remained. Those who had maintained a healthy diet – following the advice of MIND Diet – in fact, they presented a quantity of plaques similar to individuals of 12 years younger