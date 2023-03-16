Berlin – On March 16, 2023, the Bundestag will discuss a draft law to convert the Independent Patient Advice Service (UPD) into a foundation. Uwe Klemens, honorary association chairman of the association of substitute funds e. V. (vdek):

“By converting the UPD into a foundation, the federal government is pursuing the goal agreed in the coalition agreement of permanently establishing independent patient advice for all citizens. Against the background of the already established and comprehensive range of advice offered by the health insurance companies, which can be used by all those with statutory health insurance, we have classified the additional UPD offer as worthy of review anyway. It is unacceptable that the foundation project should not only be continued, but should also be financed 100 percent by statutory health insurance. Here only the insured and employers should pay for advisory services with their contributions, which are available to all citizens and thus clearly represent a task for society as a whole. While the threat of private health insurance (PKV) to file a constitutional complaint in the event of mandatory co-financing of the UPD and its non-insurance services was apparently effective, this line of argument should not apply to the contributors to the GKV. We also consider the intended financing from contributions to be unconstitutional. The law must be drafted in accordance with the constitution and therefore the UPD Foundation can only be financed from taxpayers’ money.”

