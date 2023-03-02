Funding independent research in clinical areas where there is still a large margin for improvement in therapies: this is the objective of the “Roche Foundation for Independent Research” tender, now in its seventh edition. Applications can be submitted starting today, March 2, and until June 5, 2023, through the website www.rocheperlaricerca.it. As in the past, also for the new edition the projects can be presented by Italian non-profit public or private bodies and by IRCCS (Scientific Hospitalization and Care Institutes).