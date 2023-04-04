‘Chondrostereum purpureum’ is known to cause ‘silver leaf disease’ in plants. The first case recorded in the scientific literature, reported by the Medical Mycology Case Reports journal, concerns a 61-year-old mycologist who, after experiencing symptoms such as an abscess in the trachea, hoarse voice and cough, recovered after a 2-month treatment with antifungals
The fungus Chondrostereum purpureum, which causes “silver leaf disease” in plants, has infected a human for the first time. The first case recorded in the scientific literature occurred in India and the patient, who had an abscess in the trachea, hoarse voice and cough, recovered after a 2-month treatment with antifungals.
Symptoms of the disease
According to the specialized scientific journal Medical Mycology Case Reports, a 61-year-old patient from the eastern region of India presented to the clinic with hoarseness, cough, recurrent pharyngitis, fatigue, swallowing difficulties that persisted for the last 3 months. The patient, a plant mycologist by profession, has worked extensively with decaying material and various fungi as part of his research activities. A CAT scan found an abscess in the trachea. The analyzes identified filamentous structures caused by the fungi, the fungal hyphae, but only with DNA sequencing, thanks to the interest of a WHO fungi research center, was it possible to trace the cause of the infection: the Chondrostereum purpureum . Thanks to the antifungal treatment, the patient recovered in two months and the disease did not recur in the following two years.
Cos’è il chondrostereum purple
Chondrostereum purpureum is a plant fungus that causes silver leaf disease on plants and particularly affects those in the rose family. The disease is progressive and often fatal if not treated in a timely manner. The common name derives from the progressive silver color that the leaves on the branches of the plants affected by this fungus take on. The chondrostereum purpureum fungus spreads through airborne spores.
Diseases caused by fungi in humans
This type of disease is not only widespread thanks to the human body’s immune response and other defense factors. There are some species that can cause problems such as athlete’s foot or ringworm, or, like aspergillus, able to infect the body more deeply. Of concern are above all the infections caused by candida auris, the fungus that causes candidiasis, which sometimes, given the resistance to antifungal treatments, can be fatal.