‘Chondrostereum purpureum’ is known to cause ‘silver leaf disease’ in plants. The first case recorded in the scientific literature, reported by the Medical Mycology Case Reports journal, concerns a 61-year-old mycologist who, after experiencing symptoms such as an abscess in the trachea, hoarse voice and cough, recovered after a 2-month treatment with antifungals Your browser does not support HTML5

The fungus Chondrostereum purpureum, which causes “silver leaf disease” in plants, has infected a human for the first time. The first case recorded in the scientific literature occurred in India and the patient, who had an abscess in the trachea, hoarse voice and cough, recovered after a 2-month treatment with antifungals.

Symptoms of the disease According to the specialized scientific journal Medical Mycology Case Reports, a 61-year-old patient from the eastern region of India presented to the clinic with hoarseness, cough, recurrent pharyngitis, fatigue, swallowing difficulties that persisted for the last 3 months. The patient, a plant mycologist by profession, has worked extensively with decaying material and various fungi as part of his research activities. A CAT scan found an abscess in the trachea. The analyzes identified filamentous structures caused by the fungi, the fungal hyphae, but only with DNA sequencing, thanks to the interest of a WHO fungi research center, was it possible to trace the cause of the infection: the Chondrostereum purpureum . Thanks to the antifungal treatment, the patient recovered in two months and the disease did not recur in the following two years.



deepening Candida auris, drug resistant fungus present in Italy since 2019

See also Losing weight and getting back in shape: the nutritionist's tips Cos’è il chondrostereum purple Chondrostereum purpureum is a plant fungus that causes silver leaf disease on plants and particularly affects those in the rose family. The disease is progressive and often fatal if not treated in a timely manner. The common name derives from the progressive silver color that the leaves on the branches of the plants affected by this fungus take on. The chondrostereum purpureum fungus spreads through airborne spores.



deepening Candida Auris, fungus isolated for the first time in a patient from Pisa

Diseases caused by fungi in humans This type of disease is not only widespread thanks to the human body’s immune response and other defense factors. There are some species that can cause problems such as athlete’s foot or ringworm, or, like aspergillus, able to infect the body more deeply. Of concern are above all the infections caused by candida auris, the fungus that causes candidiasis, which sometimes, given the resistance to antifungal treatments, can be fatal.



deepening Valley fever, what we know about the dangerous mushroom in the US

Health and wellness Candida auris, the killer fungus worries experts: what we know Go to the photo gallery

The attention around Candida auris is growing, a fungus that can be highly dangerous to both men and women due to its mortality rate and resistance to antifungals. In the United States, experts warn, infections have nearly doubled and resistant strains are becoming more common Go to the photo gallery

See also Here is how much bread to eat per day so as not to put our health at risk coronavirus is also a virus spreading from animals to humans the centre is prepared to carry out researches concerning the deadly coronavirus if this activity becomes neccessary. EPA/Tamas Soki HUNGARY OUT”/> A case of Candida auris, the first of 2023, was also recently ascertained in Italy, in Tuscany. The easily transmissible infection was diagnosed on 17 March in a patient at the Cisanello hospital in Pisa. Marco Falcone, director of the Infectious Diseases Operating Unit, explained that the infection would be under control Go to the photo gallery

It was she who raised the alarm about the fake killer a new survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Cdc) of the United States: it emerged that, since the outbreak of the pandemic, there has been a surge in cases in the country and between 2020 and 2021 the number almost doubled. The CDC have defined the infection “a serious threat to global health”. The new study also revealed that drug-resistant Candida auris strains are becoming more common Go to the photo gallery

