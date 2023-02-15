A memorandum of understanding is under way between the Smile House ETS Foundation and the GSR Institute of Craniofacial Surgery in Hyderabad, India, for a school of advanced professional training in surgery for facial malformations. At the GSR Institute in Hyderabad, Dr. Srinivas Gosla Reddy, director of the Center, and Dr. Domenico Scopelliti, Vice-President of the Smile House Foundation ETS, signed the protocol for the creation of a training course for plastic, maxillofacial and anesthetists, dedicated to the multidisciplinary treatment of facial malformations and in particular of cleft lip and palate, to be held at the GSR Institute Center in Hyderabad. The signing of the agreement represents the final stage of a path of shared values ​​which will also lead to the elaboration and implementation of medical-scientific cooperation projects to integrate, update and implement scientific protocols in order to improve the final outcome of the multidisciplinary treatments of patients suffering from malformations of the face, which are accompanied until the end of growth.

“We are very pleased to have signed today this Memorandum of Understanding which will allow Smile House to have in Hyderabad a high school of surgery and anesthesia of facial malformations aimed at maxillofacial, plastic and anesthesiologist surgeons, capable of transferring a important know-how achieved over the years.Every year about 1500 patients are operated on here, with various degrees of complications: a significant figure that allows, even in a short time, to train both a surgeon and a pediatric anesthetist in a complete way.They will benefit from this training course our surgeons and anesthesiologists who will work at the Smile House Centers, but also the doctors who will be involved in the international development of the Smile House Network, in the countries where the Foundation’s care model will be replicated”, explains Scopelliti. A one-month full immersion, he added, “under the direction of Srinivas Gosla Reddy, who prepares operators to deal with even more serious cases than ordinary ones, is equivalent to a 2 or 3 year surgical activity cycle in a country like the Italy. We must overcome the erroneous concept that India is still to be considered a country subject to a “mission”: GRS Hospitals has become a “beacon” for the South of the world in the complex field of cleft lip and palate, an extremely disabling malformation which it makes you different as a person.”

GRS Hospitals represents a care model very similar to that of the Smile Houses, where children and young adults are followed up from prenatal diagnosis to the end of their development. Furthermore, in a structure adjacent to the hospital, orphans with cleft lip and palate are welcomed, to whom education and professional training are offered, together with the assistance cycle, aimed at a concrete social inclusion. This is the goal that unites the Smile House Fondazione ETS and the GSR Institute: the will to create an action that has a tangible implication and which, due to its completeness, fully determines the inclusion in the community of the subject born with a facial malformation.

“I strongly believe that working together with the Foundation – whose expertise and dedication to improving healthcare we appreciate – will allow us to provide better care and services to our patients. The Agreement will facilitate each party’s access to expertise , training, education, networking and common resources. Our partnership is sure to prove hugely beneficial to our patients and staff and we will enthusiastically work with the ETS Smile House Foundation to achieve our common goals.” comments Srinivas Gosla Reddy.