from Chiara Daina

Antibiotic resistance has already caused over one million deaths globally. In Europe there are 33,000 deaths per year (one third in Italy alone)

Stronger and stronger bacteria and less and less effective antibiotics. so that infections become very difficult to cure and risk being fatal. Therentibiotic resistancethat is ability of a bacterium to resist the action of one or more antibiotic drugs due to excessive and improper use , a threat to public health around the world. In 2019 alone, according to a recent study published in the Lancet, it caused directly beyond 1.2 million deaths globally.

The most dangerous pathogens India, the second most populous country in the world after China, is paying dearly for the damage caused by this phenomenon. An article from the BBC denounces this. In the Indian subcontinent every year Nearly 60,000 infants die from pathogenic germs who no longer respond to drugs. Among the hardy superbugs are theEscherichia coliwhich commonly lurks in the intestines of humans and animals after introducing contaminated food, the Klebsiella

pneumoniaewhich can cause severe pneumonia or meningitisand it Staphylococcus aureus, responsible for skin infections and affecting various organs. Doctors have found that some of the leading antibiotics are less than 15 percent effective in treating infections generated by these pathogens, reports the article. And the biggest concern towards there’Acinetobacter baumanniia group of bacterial species associated in particular with lung infections he was born in urinary tract which can be contracted during hospitalization. See also Nobody knows, but if you are over 40, here's how much you should sleep

He postpones A new report from the Indian council of medical desease, the national body for biomedical research, reports that the resistance to carbapenemsa broad spectrum class of antibiotics action that can be used to counteract a large number of bacteria, which has grown by ten percent in just one year. An alarming fact because, underlined one of the scientists of the research institution, this line of antibiotics is effective for the treatment of sepsis and very fragile patients in intensive care and therefore must be preserved. The Indian report reports that in 2021 only 43 per cent of pneumonia (compared to 65 per cent in 2016) can be treated with first-line antibiotics, which is the choice of whether in the absence of a laboratory test to verify the type. to beat (or before having the results) both in case of targeted therapies.

Viral diseases treated with antibiotics The indiscriminate use of antibiotics is also widespread in villages, between rich and poor, because there is little awareness of their function. And this helps to increase the resistance of microorganisms. Patients with viral diseases, such as flu, colds, dengue, diarrhea, upper respiratory infections, and with malaria, caused by a parasite, they continue to be treated with antibiotics although they do not work against viruses and parasites but only against bacteria. The price of antibiotics falls while that for diagnostic tests remains onerous, consequently doctors prefer to prescribe drugs rather than order tests, reports the BBC article. Complicating the situation are the poor hygienic conditions in which hospitals that facilitate the transmission of infections between patients are found. Obviously, the problem of infections with drug resistant bacteria also concerns the’Europa, con 33 thousand deaths a year and 670,000 infections (according to a study conducted on 2015 data by the European Center for Disease Control), of which one third in Italy

. For the same reasons: the excessive and improper use of antibiotics in hospital and on the territory. See also Bionic gloves to play again: the story of Carlos Martins, the most unfortunate pianist