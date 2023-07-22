Indian Government Recognizes Fr. Augusto Colombo’s Dream: New Medical University in Andhra Pradesh to Serve Neglected Population

Indian Government Recognizes College in Andhra Pradesh, Dedicated to Neglected Population

Andhra Pradesh, India – The Indian government has officially recognized a college in Andhra Pradesh that is dedicated to serving the most neglected members of society. The project, initiated by the late PIME missionary Father Augusto Colombo, is gaining support even from non-Christians. Today, the Apostolic Nuncio Monsignor Leopoldo Girelli attended the blessing ceremony of the first stone of the center, which will focus on training nurses and paramedics.

After fourteen years since his passing, Father Augusto Colombo’s dream is finally being realized. The construction of a medical university for the neglected communities in Warangal, located in the state of Andhra Pradesh, is underway. During a mass presided over by the Apostolic Nuncio in India, Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, the first stone was laid. The university will be housed in the new wing of the Fr. Colombo Institute of Medical Science, which includes a large hospital and a medical school. Father Colombo, an Italian missionary from PIME, dedicated almost sixty years to serving the population in Warangal before his passing in 2009.

This momentous occasion follows another significant development earlier this year. In March, the Indian government granted official recognition to the Medical College, elevating it to the status of a full-fledged university. This distinction is particularly significant because it is only the third complex of its kind in India. The university will collaborate with St. John’s National Academy of Health Science in Bangalore and Fr. Muller Medical College in Mangalore, both established by the Indian Episcopal Conference.

Monsignor Udumala Bala expressed his belief that the recognition is Father Colombo’s first miracle. Monsignor Bala, who grew up in the parish established by the PIME missionary, has been the bishop of Warangal for a decade. The majority of the Catholic community in the area belongs to tribal groups, with approximately 75,000 members. Father Augusto’s legacy lives on in the hearts of the poor. Many Christians visit his grave and seek intercession for healing or other personal requests. The diocese is currently working on opening his cause for beatification. Father Colombo’s impact is so significant that local politicians even mention his name with pride during their speeches, similar to the recognition accorded to Mother Teresa at the national level.

Born in Cantù, Como, in 1927, Father Colombo arrived in India in 1952. Throughout nearly sixty years of missionary work, he not only dedicated himself to pastoral work but also initiated numerous projects to uplift the poor. His efforts included establishing a company for the production of “miraculous rice” for rural banks, assisting lepers, supporting women, and founding educational institutions like the Institute of Technology and Science, which has already trained thousands of engineers in Warangal. The Faculty of Medical Sciences, which completes the project initiated with the opening of the hospital, is the latest addition to Father Colombo’s lasting contributions to the community.

