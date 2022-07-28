Google Pixel 6a is open for pre-order and will go on sale on July 28. Bloggers, Internet celebrities and media have recently begun to provide real-time experience evaluations, but Indian YouTuber Internet celebrities have found that the fingerprint recognition function of Pixel 6a seems to have major security flaws , the finger that is not set can also be unlocked using fingerprint recognition.

Even the foreign media “91Mobiles” has personally tested and found that it is indeed possible to unlock the Pixel 6a with an unset fingerprint.

If only a single user can unlock the Pixel 6a with a fingerprint that has not been set, then it would be fine, but another Internet celebrity Beebom took a video showing that anyone can easily unlock the Pixel 6a, so some foreign media questioned the Pixel 6a. The security of 6a can be easily breached by anyone. But that’s not a good thing for Google, because this is the first time Google has sold a smartphone in India after two years, and the Pixel 6a isn’t cheap in India.

At present, it is impossible to confirm whether such an unlocking problem is a software or hardware problem, and whether there will be a system update to fix the error in the future. Or maybe the mobile phones that appear outside are just test machines, unofficial sales versions.Regarding the security dispute this time, all this can only be confirmed after Google’s official follow-up official statement.

Photos and sources: gizmochina, 91Mobiles', Beebom, Geekyranjit

