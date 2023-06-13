Indigestion in progress, how to get rid of it immediately

Do you have indigestion? Find out right away what are the useful remedies that will help you feel better, relying on these foods.

Indigestion affects our stomach and presents itself as a bad feeling of fullness after meals, or even while we eat. Typical pains are burning and discomfort in the upper abdomen. It is a common problem that affects anyone at any age.

The causes are different, in fact it could be triggered by excessive alcohol consumption, or when we eat fatty foods. Furthermore also eating too fast and stressing too much can lead to this health problem. But sometimes it can be a more important issue such as reflux, ulcers and gallbladder. This is why one must be careful when having this pain and look for the right methods to get rid of it.

Remedies for indigestion

Taking chamomile tea can be of great help. It is, in fact, a plant with important properties. It manages to improve digestion, relieve nausea and stomach pain. It has a quick effect, as after a few minutes it already relieves the discomfort. Even cinnamon tea can be a right remedy to relieve the heaviness on the stomach. Just drink some as soon as you feel the first symptoms. Coriander is also optimal for this purpose, just boil a sprig of it for 10 minutes and then leave the herbal tea to rest. Herbal tea, on the other hand, controls indigestion. You just have to take a sachet and put it in hot water and then leave it for 5 minutes.

Orange is perfect for quick healing. Citric and ascorbic acid are very functional for this problem. It is much more useful if you drink freshly squeezed orange juice right before eating. In this way you will control the gastric juices. As for baking soda, add half a teaspoon of baking soda to half a glass of water. After drinking you will neutralize the acidity. The apple is rich in fiber, thanks to this it can cleanse the blockages in the body and soothe the stomach pains. Also eating the peel helps even more to feel better. Ginger tea, on the other hand, counteracts gas, cramps and spasms. Even the dry one, added to salt is effective.

Vitamins and nutrients of the cedar work against heat and irritation of the stomach. The solution is in the peel, so use the grater to chop it and then put it to dry in the sun for two hours. In the end warm water could be a simple but perfect remedyas it relaxes the body. The important thing is not to sleep immediately after taking it, in order to avoid reflux.